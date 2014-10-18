Illinois State 37, Western Illinois 34: Nick Aussieker booted a 34-yard field goal with no time left to win it as the visiting Redbirds rallied from 21 points down in the second half to edge the Leathernecks.

Quarterback Tre Roberson rushed for 81 yards and a score while completing 15-of-26 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns to lead the comeback for Illinois State (6-0, 3-0 MVFC). Marshaun Coprich ran for 114 yards and a score and James O’Shaughnessy caught two TD passes for the Redbirds, who are ranked ninth in the FCS poll.

Trenton Norvell went 21-of-35 through the air for 310 yards and two TDs for Western Illinois (3-5, 1-3), but David Perkins picked him off with 2:28 left to set up the winning drive. Lance Lenoir caught 12 passes for 195 yards and two scores to lead the Leathernecks and J.C. Baker added 111 yards rushing and a TD.

Roberson ran 6 yards for a touchdown 12 seconds into the fourth and followed that with a 9-yard scoring strike to O’Shaughnessy to tie the game at 27-27. Norvell responded with a 75-yard TD pass to Lenoir and Illinois State forged a tie quickly as Roberson hit Cameron Meredith (five catches, 108 yards) for a 24-yard score with 7:53 to go.

Coprich ran 69 yards for a score 2:24 into the game to give Illinois State a 6-3 lead before the Leathernecks took control, starting with a 12-yard touchdown run by Baker. Norvell connected with Lenoir for a 29-yard scoring strike early in the second quarter and Devon Moore’s 2-yard TD run made it 24-6 at halftime.