Illinois State 35, Youngstown State 21: Tre Roberson passed for 178 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for a score as the host Redbirds defeated the Penguins in Missouri Valley play.

Marshaun Coprich rushed for 144 yards and two scores as Illinois State (8-1, 5-1 MVFC) took over sole possession of second place in the conference race. Cameron Meredith and James O’Shaughnessy caught scoring passes for the Redbirds, who entered ranked 12th in the FCS Coaches Poll.

Hunter Wells passed for 236 yards and two touchdowns for Youngstown State (7-3, 4-2). Andrew Williams caught six passes for 158 yards and a score and Martin Ruiz had 106 rushing yards and also caught a touchdown pass for the Penguins, who entered ranked 13th in the FCS rankings.

Roberson teamed with Meredith on a 29-yard touchdown pass to give Illinois State a 28-21 lead five seconds into the final stanza. Roberson put the game away when he faked a handoff and sped up the middle for a 36-yard scoring run to make it a 14-point margin with 2:47 to play.

Youngstown led 21-14 at halftime as Wells threw touchdown passes of 28 yards to Ruiz and 39 yards to Williams, while Jody Webb scored on an 11-yard run. Coprich scored on a 2-yard run and Roberson connected with O’Shaughnessy on a 6-yard scoring pass for the Redbirds, and Coprich scored on a 1-yard run to tie it at 21 with 9:20 left in the third quarter.