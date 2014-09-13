Preview: Indiana at Bowling Green

Indiana coach KevinWilson knows Saturday’s game at Bowling Green will be billed as Big (Ten) Brothervs. Little Brother (Mid-American Conference), but he’s having none of it. “I don’t want to hear the deal thatthey’ve got the MAC players we didn’t want because there are guys on their teamthat we offered and recruited, yet they chose to go there,” Wilson said Monday athis weekly news conference. “So I don’t want to hear that stuff about it’s achip-on-the-shoulder week (because) trust me, when you’re playing here tryingto earn your respect, there needs to be a big chip on our shoulder every week.”

Last Saturday’s results back Wilson’s assertions.The Big Ten squared off against the MAC in four games, and the latter finished ontop in two contests (Central Michigan’s 38-17 win at Purdue and NorthernIllinois’ 23-15 victory at Northwestern) and could’ve won a third (Ball State’snarrow 17-13 loss at Iowa). A MAC team has now beaten a Big Ten club in eightconsecutive seasons – the longest streak in MAC history.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: Indiana -7

ABOUT INDIANA (1-0): The Hoosiers are coming offa bye following their 28-10 season-opening win over FCS member Indiana State.Indiana rushed for a program Memorial Stadium-record 455 yards in the contest,and was paced by 247 yards from tailback Tevin Coleman, who ranks secondnationally in rushing yards per game (120.3) since the start of the 2013season. Led by three sacks from defensive end Bobby Richardson, the Indianalimited Indiana State to 170 yards of total offense – the fewest surrendered bythe Hoosiers in five years.

ABOUT BOWLING GREEN (1-1): The defending MACchampion opened with a 59-31 loss to Western Kentucky before pasting FCSmember Virginia Military Institute 48-7 last week. The Falcons have a new coach in Dino Babers, who was hired away after a 19-7 two-year run at Eastern Illinoisof the FCS, and also a new quarterback in James Knapke, who made his firstcareer start last week after replacing injured starter Matt Johnson (hipfracture) in the opener. The Falcons rolled up 526 yards of total offense inthe win over VMI, and scored on a punt return and blocked punt.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Indiana beat visiting Bowling Green, 42-10,last season, closing out the contest with 35 unanswered points and finishingwith 601 yards of total offense.

2. The Falcons, who visit Wisconsin next week,are 5-16 all-time against Big Ten opponents with their last win a 32-31 overtimevictory against Minnesota to open the 2007 season.

3. Under Wilson, the Hoosiers are 2-13 on road,with their only wins coming against Massachusetts (45-6) and Illinois (31-17)in 2012.

PREDICTION: Indiana 34, Bowling Green 23