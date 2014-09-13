(Updated: Edits throughout)

Bowling Green 45, Indiana 42: James Knapke threwfor 395 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning 2-yard toss toRoger Lewis in the back right corner of the end zone with 9 seconds remaining asthe Falcons stunned the visiting Hoosiers.Knapke, making his second career start, was 46-of-73, including 31-of-41 for 282 yards and two TDs in the second half, as theFalcons (2-1) beat a Big Ten team for the first time since 2007. Lewis caught16 passes for 149 yards, and Travis Greene rushed 24 times for 123 yards and aTD.

Tailback Tevin Coleman had 189 rushing yards and three TDs for Indiana (1-1), which suffered its seventhstraight road loss in a game which featured 10 lead changes. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld was 31-of-41 for347 yards and a touchdown and also ran for two scores.

Sudfeld scored on a 1-yard run to put theHoosiers ahead 42-39 with 2:04 to go. Knapkeand the Falcons responded by marching 88 yards in 11 plays and were helped out byback-to-back pass-interference penalties on the Hoosiers, which set the Falconsup at the Indiana 2.

In the first half, Bowling Green lived in Indianaterritory and put four scores on the board to the Hoosiers’ two, but the Falcons had to settle for a quartet of Tyler Tate field goals.Indiana, meanwhile, scored on a 1-yard Sudfeld sneak in the first quarter and a22-yard pass from Sudfeld to J-Shun Harris II on the second play of the second quarterto take a 14-12 advantage into the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Knapke was 26-of-41 for 308 yardsand two TDs in his career entering the game. … Indiana was penalized 12 timesfor 116 yards. … Bowling Green lost a pair of starters (CB Darrell Hunter andWR Ronnie Moore) to injuries in the third quarter.