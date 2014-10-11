Preview: Indiana at Iowa

Iowa on Saturday returns to the field after an open date looking to stay unbeaten in Big Ten play when it hostsIndiana for homecoming. The Hoosiers are looking fortheir first conference victory after losing at home to Maryland intheir Big Ten opener. The Hawkeyes allow just 93.2 rushing yards per game - seventh in the nation, but will be tested by an Indiana ground game that is eighth in the country at 300 yards.

The Hoosiers’ average of 513.2yards of total offense ranks third in the Big Ten, while Iowa ranksfourth in the league in total defense at 310.4 yards. The Hawkeyes’ offense hasn’t been able to put together aconsistent attack, with quarterbacks Jake Rudock and C.J. Beathardsplitting time under center. In fact, Iowa has trailed in each of itsfour wins this year before rallying, including three comebacks of10-point deficits.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: Iowa-3.5

ABOUT INDIANA (3-2, 0-1 Big Ten):Indiana coach Kevin Wilson can see a difference in his team thisyear, with more confidence among his players. Sure, the win on theroad over nationally ranked Missouri helped, but Wilson cansee how the team as a whole is just more mature than in previousseasons. “I think our team’s getting more confident just becausewe’re slowly having a little bit more success; we’re more mature,”Wilson told reporters. “There’s more talent with the younger guys; theveteran guys have grown. They’ve been battle-tested and been on theroad and played in games.”

ABOUT IOWA (4-1, 1-0): It’s five gamesinto the season, and Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz still sounds like a coachbeing coy in the offseason about who his starting quarterback isgoing to be. While Rudock and Beathard have had their moments,neither has stuck out as the full-time signal caller yet, so Ferentzcontinues to try to figure out how best to use the duo. “We’ll findout, I guess,” Ferentz told reporters when asked about how he plans to usethe two against Indiana. “We’re not even sure what the plan is,right now. Bottom line is, we have two guys we feel really goodabout. I sound like a broken record on this one. I apologize.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Indiana RB Tevin Coleman has astreak of seven straight 100-yard rushing games, the longest streakin the nation and the third-longest in school history.

2. Hawkeyes WR KevonteMartin-Manley is tied for eighth in the Big Ten in receptions with 26, andis 25 catches short of the school’s all-time receptions recordof 173.

3. Iowa leads the series 42-28-4, though Indiana wonthe last meeting 24-21 in 2012.

PREDICTION: Iowa 28, Indiana 24