Iowa 45, Indiana 29: Jake Rudockthrew for 210 yards and two touchdowns as the Hawkeyes held off the visiting Hoosiers in a wild game.

Damond Powell had three catchesfor 85 yards and a score while Tevaun Smith had four receptions for69 yards for Iowa (5-1, 2-0 Big Ten). Mark Weisman rushed 25 timesfor 89 yards and a pair of scores for the Hawkeyes, who were 2-for-2on fourth-down conversions.

Tevin Coleman rushed 15 times for219 yards and three scores — all of 45 yards or more — forIndiana (3-3, 0-2), which was hurt when starting quarterback NateSudfeld went out with an injury in the second quarter. Sudfeld was4-of-9 for 85 yards and a touchdown but his replacement, freshmanChris Covington, was just 3-of-12 for 31 yards and two interceptions.

The Hawkeyes raced out to a quick21-0 lead, with Rudock finding Jake Duzey on a 12-yard scoringstrike, Desmond King returning an interception 35 yards for a scoreand Powell and Rudock hooking up on a 72-yard touchdown pass.Indiana responded with an 83-yard run by Coleman to get on the board,but on the next play from scrimmage, Jonathan Parker went 60 yards toup the lead to 28-7 after one quarter.

Indiana pulled within seven whenSudfeld found Nick Stoner on a 13-yard touchdown pass and Coleman added a 45-yard TD run, but Iowa pushed the lead to 38-21 by halftime onMarshall Koehn’s 22-yard field goal and Mark Weisman’s 1-yardtouchdown run on fourth down on the final play of the second quarter.The scoring slowed down in the second half, with Weisman’s 1-yardtouchdown run early in the fourth putting the first points on theboard, and Coleman had the Hoosiers’ final points on a 69-yard runwith just over 12 minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The two teamscombined for 373 yards of total offense in the first quarter,including four plays of more than 60 yards. … Coleman extended hisstreaks of 100-yard rushing games (eight straight) and scoring atouchdown (15). … Iowa won despite being outgained in totaloffense, 432-426.