Indiana 47, Maryland 28

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Quarterback Nate Sudfeld threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns as Indiana snapped a six-game losing streak and broke through with a 47-28 Big Ten win over Maryland at Capital One Field at Byrd Stadium.

The Hoosiers (5-6, 1-6 Big Ten) overcame an 18-point deficit and handed the Terrapins their eighth straight defeat, the longest losing skein for Maryland since 2011. Sudfeld finished 23 of 35 with no interceptions. Devine Redding had 24 rushes for 130 yards in relief of running back Jordan Howard, who left in the first quarter with an apparent knee injury.

The Terrapins (2-9, 0-7) got 250 yards and three scores on 19 carries from senior Brandon Ross, including a 75-yard scoring run early in the second half to draw the Terps within 30-28.

But after a failed onside kick, Sudfeld took the Hoosiers on a quick 4-play drive that resulted in a 3-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Mitchell Paige for a 37-28 edge at 13:04 of the third quarter.

Indiana had led 30-21 at the end of a wild first half that saw the Hoosiers rally from a 21-3 deficit with 27 unanswered points. Sudfeld had two touchdown tosses, including a 59-yarder to wide receiver Andre Booker, and the senior quarterback ran for a score. Maryland had the early lead thanks to a 79-yard scoring run from Ross, then a 22-yard Ross scoring run.

The Terps are 0-5 under interim coach Mike Locksley, who replaced Randy Edsall at midseason. Maryland closes out the season next week at Rutgers, while Indiana travels to Purdue.