Preview: Indiana at Michigan

Fresh off a devastating loss to Penn State, Michigan aims to rebound Saturday when Indiana pays a visit to Ann Arbor. The 24th-ranked Wolverines suffered their first loss of the season last weekend, falling to the Nittany Lions, 43-40, in four overtimes. Now Michigan is trying to avoid losing back-to-back Big Ten games for the first time since 2010.

On the surface, Indiana seems like a good opponent for Michigan now. The Wolverines have defeated the Hoosiers 17 straight times and they have won 18 consecutive home games overall – the longest active streak among BCS teams. Plus, Michigan has a clear advantage at quarterback with junior signal caller Devin Gardner leading the conference in total offense (285.8 yards per game).

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Michigan -8.5

ABOUT INDIANA (3-3, 1-1 Big Ten): The Hoosiers lost 42-28 to Michigan State last weekend, but the offense played well in defeat. The 28 points were the most scored against the Spartans in the last two seasons and Indiana’s 351 yards of total offense were much higher than the 203.8 yards Michigan State was allowing entering the game. On defense, the Hoosiers continue to receive stellar play from cornerback Tim Bennett, who leads the nation with 14 pass breakups and 15 passes defended.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (5-1, 1-1): Against Penn State, Michigan welcomed back linebacker Jake Ryan, who had been out since March with a torn ACL, but the Wolverines lost All-American tackle Taylor Lewan to a hip injury. Lewan is expected to play against Indiana, and that should benefit Michigan’s running backs, who combined for 27 yards on 27 carries against Penn State. Through the air, Gardner will continue to target tight end Devin Funchess, who has amassed 263 yards and three scores over the last two weeks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Indiana has scored at least 28 points in a school-record seven straight games.

2. Hoosiers RB Tevin Coleman is averaging 95.6 rushing yards and has scored at least one touchdown in all six contests in 2013.

3. Michigan has not allowed a 100-yard rusher this season.

PREDICTION: Michigan 37, Indiana 14