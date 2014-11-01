Preview: Indiana at Michigan

Michigan looks to bounce back from a dismal 35-11 defeat to No. 5 Michigan State when it hosts Indiana on Saturday. The beleaguered Wolverines have lost four out of their last five games and need to turn things around quickly if they hope to avoid their first losing season since 2009. “We have not talked about making a bowl or not making a bowl,” coach Brady Hoke told reporters. “We have talked about this being homecoming and talked about as a team staying together.”

Indiana is coming off a bye week after falling to the Spartans 56-17 on Oct. 18. The Hoosiers need to win three of their last five games to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2007, but must snap a 17-game losing skid to Michigan to help make that happen. “Down the stretch good teams play better,” coach Kevin Wilson told reporters. “We’re looking forward to a tremendous opportunity and challenge to go to Michigan on Saturday.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Michigan -7

ABOUT INDIANA (3-4, 0-3 Big Ten): Tevin Coleman leads the nation in rushing yards per game at 170.3 and has topped the 200-yard mark in two outings this season. Freshman quarterback Zander Diamont struggled mightily in his collegiate debut, completing 5-of-15 passes for just 11 yards versus the Spartans. Shane Wynn leads the team with 27 receptions for 424 yards and has scored three touchdowns in his last three games, including a 75-yard rushing TD against Michigan State.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (3-5, 1-3): Devin Gardner’s senior season has been one to forget as he threw two more interceptions in the setback to the Spartans to push his total to 10. Devin Funchess tops the team with 41 catches for 525 yards and four touchdowns but has hauled in just one TD pass in his last six games. De‘Veon Smith has been held to 63 yards rushing in his last two games since taking over the starting job from Derrick Green, who broke his clavicle against Rutgers on Oct. 4.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan has beaten Indiana in 33 of the last 34 meetings.

2. The Wolverines have been held to fewer than 25 points in each of their last five games.

3. Coleman has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 31, Indiana 21