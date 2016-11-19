Preview: Indiana at Michigan

John O'Korn is likely to make his first career start for Michigan when the third-ranked Wolverines host Indiana on Saturday. Wilton Speight suffered a shoulder injury late in the fourth quarter of the disappointing 14-13 loss to Iowa and is expected to miss at least a week, handing O'Korn - who played two years at Houston before transferring in 2015 - the keys to an offense that was held to a season-low 201 yards against the Hawkeyes.

The Wolverines still control their own destiny despite their slip-up in Iowa City and hope to beat the Hoosiers for the 21st consecutive time to remain on a collision course with No. 2 Ohio State on Nov. 26. Indiana fell short in its bid to upset eighth-ranked Penn State after giving up 24 points in the final quarter of the 45-31 loss to the Nittany Lions. The Hoosiers have surrendered an average of 46.7 points over the last four meetings with Michigan and hope to become bowl eligible for the second straight season by notching their first victory against the Wolverines since a 14-10 triumph in 1987. "We get another shot to go up north and play a great top 10 team," Indiana offensive lineman Jacob Bailey told reporters. "We have a chance to redeem ourselves, we have a second chance and those don't come around often in life."

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Michigan -23

ABOUT INDIANA (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten): Devine Redding ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns against Penn State for his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season, and eighth of his career. Richard Lagow finished 23-of-40 for 292 yards and two touchdowns to move into fifth place on the Hoosiers' single-season passing yards list with 2,866. Safety Tony Fields had a game to remember, recording a career-high eight solo tackles to go along with an interception as Indiana matched a school record with 16 tackles for loss to give it 44 TFLs over its last four outings.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten): Speight had his worst game of the season as he was limited to 11-of-26 passing for 103 yards and missed countless deep balls to open receivers before falling hard on his shoulder on the Wolverines' final possession. O'Korn - who has passed for 114 yards and two touchdowns in spot duty this season - threw for 3,117 yards and 28 touchdowns en route to American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year honors at Houston in 2013 before losing the starting job to Greg Ward Jr. during his sophomore campaign. Linebacker Devin Bush was ejected for targeting against the Hawkeyes but will play on Saturday since the infraction took place in the first half.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan hasn't lost at home to Indiana since 1967.

2. The Wolverines lead the nation in scoring defense (11.0) and total defense (244.7).

3. The Hoosiers have committed nine turnovers - including seven lost fumbles - in their last two games.

PREDICTION: Michigan 31, Indiana 13