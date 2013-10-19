No. 24 Michigan 63, Indiana 47: With records falling left and right, Devin Gardner and Jeremy Gallon combined for the greatest quarterback-receiver performance in the history of Wolverines football in a thrilling victory over the visiting Hoosiers.

Gardner threw for a Michigan-record 503 yards and accounted for a school-record five touchdowns - two passing and three on the ground - as Michigan (6-1, 2-1 Big Ten) recovered from last week’s quadruple-overtime loss to Penn State. Gallon nearly broke the NCAA record for receiving yards in a game, finishing with 14 receptions for a Big Ten-record 369 yards, 36 yards shy of the collegiate record set by Louisiana Tech’s Troy Edwards in 1998.

Fitzgerald Toussaint rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns for the Wolverines, who racked up a school-record 751 total yards, clinching the mark on Touissant’s 27-yard TD run with 1:12 remaining. Gardner added three rushing TDs as part of his 81-yard effort, while Gallon finished with two touchdowns in the back-and-forth shootout.

Michigan led 21-7 before Tevin Coleman’s 2-yard rushing touchdown drew Indiana within 28-24 early in the second half. Gardner responded just over two minutes later with a 50-yard TD pass to Gallon, who also finished with receptions of 21, 26, 33 and two from 70 yards as part of his record-breaking performance.

At various points in the second half, Indiana (3-4, 1-2) closed within 35-34, 42-40 and 49-47, but each time Michigan responded with a touchdown run - the first coming from Toussaint and the last two by Gardner. The Wolverines punted once in the first half and once in the second half while the Hoosiers punted on four of their first five possessions and then never again, as the teams combined for 1,323 total yards, including more than 900 through the air.

GAME NOTEBOOK: While Gallon had 14 catches for 369 yards, every other Michigan receiver combined for seven catches for 134 yards. ... Indiana QB Tre Roberson threw for 288 yards and three touchdowns and added 50 rushing yards and a score in a losing effort. ... Shane Wynn caught two touchdowns for the Hoosiers while Kofi Hughes (six catches, 138 yards) and Cody Latimer (five, 96) each added a receiving TD.