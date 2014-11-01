Michigan 34, Indiana 10: Devin Gardner threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns as the host Wolverines downed the Hoosiers in Big Ten play.Drake Johnson ran for a career-high 122 yards and two touchdowns for Michigan (4-5, 2-3 Big Ten), which converted two turnovers into 14 points. Amara Darboh caught a personal-best nine passes for 107 yards and a touchdown while Keith Heitzman added a score for the Wolverines.

Zander Diamont was limited to 5-of-8 passing for 24 yards for Indiana (3-5, 0-4), which has lost three straight games. Tevin Coleman ran for 108 yards while D‘Angelo Roberts scored the lone touchdown of the game for the Hoosiers, who were held to just 191 total yards.

The Wolverines jumped out to a 10-0 lead when Matt Wile kicked a 35-yard field goal and Heitzman caught a 6-yard touchdown pass. Michigan stretched its advantage to 17 when Gardner threw a 12-yard scoring strike to Darboh midway through the second quarter.

Griffin Oakes kicked a 38-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 14 before Johnson responded with a 10-yard touchdown run to put Michigan on top 24-3 late in the third quarter. The Wolverines led by 24 after Wile’s 23-yard field goal before Johnson ran for a 16-yard touchdown to keep Michigan in contention for a bowl game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan has beaten Indiana 19 straight times. … Wolverines TE Jake Butt did not dress after being suspended for a violation of team rules. … Coleman has rushed for more than 100 yards in each of his last 10 games.