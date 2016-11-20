EditorsNote: corrects Western Michigan ranking

No. 21 Western Michigan drubs Buffalo, stays unbeaten

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- Western Michigan continued its perfect season behind Corey Davis' two touchdowns and 173 receiving yards as the No. 21 Broncos beat Buffalo 38-0 on Saturday.

Western Michigan (11-0, 7-0 Mid-American), playing before 26,136 fans who braved snow flurries on a 30-degree day, is one of only two unbeaten teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision along with No. 1 Alabama.

"Wow. 11-0! What a win," Western Michigan quarterback Zach Terrell said. "Another shutout ... those are hard to do. We were 1-11 just a short time ago and now we're 11-0. And (ESPN) GameDay was here ... just to feel the energy and the pride. It's so special."

Davis needed 191 yards to pass Trevor Insley for the FBS record for career receiving yards and now is 19 behind. Insley had 5,005 yards in 44 games with Nevada from 1996 to 1999.

The 6-foot-3, 213-pound Davis also set the school and MAC record for career receptions with 310 and touchdown receptions with 49.

Davis looked surprised when he was told of his record-setting day.

"I was not aware of that," Davis said. "I'm still trying to wrap my head around the fact that I'm that close (to the career record). There's no way I'd be that close without Zach and the O-Line. I'm just extremely happy and extremely blessed."

Terrell also had a career day. He had four touchdown passes and was 29 of 37 for 445 yards, a career high. His previous best was 398 earlier this year against Eastern Michigan.

The 6-foot-2 Terrell also set the school record for career passing yards. He now has 11,461, passing Tim Hiller, who had 11,329 from 2005 to 2009.

"Honestly, it means a lot because Tim Hiller is a big mentor to me," Terrell said. "He's somebody that I've looked up to and he's helped me along the way."

Broncos coach P.J. Fleck said if he had a vote for the Heisman Trophy, he'd vote for Terrell.

"Zach Terrell is the finest football player and the finest man I've ever met. Whatever trophy list he's on, he should win 'em all," Fleck said.

"You wanna talk about what the Heisman is? I know we're not a part of the power-five type (conferences), but we're 11-0. Us and Alabama are the only ones. Our quarterback is the best quarterback, the most valuable player to his football team than anywhere in the country. He's my Heisman guy."

Davis caught his second touchdown pass of the game with 9:37 to go in the fourth quarter for a 7-yard completion for a 31-0 lead. In the process, Davis set the conference record with his 49th career touchdown reception and 16th of the season, which leads FBS in 2016.

"It's definitely a blessing," Davis said of his season. "I thank God every day for the talent and ability he's blessed me with, a great team and a great coach that took a chance on me when no one else did."

In the second quarter, Davis caught a pass from Terrell on the right side of the field, slipped on the wet turf, spun around and sprinted toward the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown and the first score of the game with 8:16 left.

Jarvion Franklin, a junior running back, caught a 20-yard pass with 2:08 to go in the first half, bulldozed his way past two defenders and into the end zone for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead. That was set up by a 40-yard reception by Michael Henry.

In Fleck's first season with Western Michigan in 2013, the Broncos were 1-11. Since then, they are 27-0.

"When you are undefeated ... you are everybody's Ohio State," Fleck said. "You are everybody's National Championship Game. Our target has grown tremendously. It's our job to keep that target moving."

The Broncos were also on a national stage on Saturday when ESPN's College GameDay set up on campus in front of a wild crowd braving snow flurries.

"It's a blessing to be a part of," Davis said. "It's definitely a historic moment, having College GameDay coming to a MAC school. It doesn't happen very often. Three-and-a-half years ago, you would never thought this could happen."

Western Michigan pushed the lead to 17-0 after a 30-yard field goal by Butch Hampton with 10 minutes to go in the third quarter.

Henry caught a short pass late in the third quarter and zipped up the sideline untouched for a 65-yard touchdown reception to give the Broncos a 24-0 lead. Henry finished with six catches for 121 yards and Franklin led the team with 17 carries for 76 yards on the ground.

Fabian Johnson had a 9-yard touchdown run with 1:47 left in the game to give the Broncos a 38-0 lead and complete the scoring.

Buffalo (2-9, 1-6), which has given up 32 points per game this season, held Western Michigan scoreless in the first quarter for the first time this season.

Bulls quarterback Grant Rohach was 12 of 22 for 140 yards. Tight end Mason Schreck had a team-best five catches for 57 yards and Jordan Johnson carried 16 times for a team-high 95 yards.

NOTES: Western Michigan's winning streak of 13 games is the second most in the nation to Alabama's 22. ... Buffalo's regular starting quarterback, redshirt freshman Tyree Jackson, did not start the game. He was replaced by senior Grant Rohach. ... Jackson is the cousin of WMU safety Asantay Brown. ... WMU OL Taylor Moton is the top-ranked lineman in the nation, according to the Outland Trophy rankings with a grade of 112.10. Second is Ohio State's Billy Price (106.76). ... Buffalo is 1-11 all time against ranked opponents and 2-5 overall against Western Michigan. ... Western Michigan completes the regular season on Friday at home against Toledo. Buffalo travels to Bowling Green.