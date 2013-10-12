Preview: Indiana at Michigan State

Indiana’s high-octane offense faces a major test when it takes to the road for the first time in 2013 against stingy Michigan State on Saturday. The Hoosiers are averaging 44.4 points and 346 passing yards while Michigan State leads the nation in total defense, rushing yards against and pass efficiency defense. “These guys are going to make it tough,” Indiana coach Kevin Wilson said at his weekly press conference. “They have a chance every game because they’re going to play great defense.”

Indiana will have to find balance offensively to follow up its first victory in a Big Ten opener since 2000 and first-ever against Penn State last week. That won’t be easy against Michigan State, which allows only 51.2 rushing yards and 203.8 overall per contest while scoring four touchdowns on defense. Spartans sophomore quarterback Connor Cook is coming off a career-best 277 yards passing in the 26-14 win at Iowa.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Michigan State -9.5

ABOUT INDIANA (3-2, 1-0 Big Ten): Quarterback Nate Sudfeld holds the reins of a Hoosiers’ offense which boasts four players with at least 1,000 career receiving yards - Cody Latimer, Ted Bolser, Shane Wynn and Kofi Hughes. Latimer has been the most productive of late with three straight 100-yard games while Sudfeld has thrown 13 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Running back Tevin Coleman, who is averaging 6.3 yards per carry and has scored seven touchdowns, will challenge the Spartans.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (4-1, 1-0): Cornerback Darqueze Dennard was named Big Ten defensive player of the week Monday after his two interceptions against Iowa. The Spartans have totaled nine sacks, picked off six passes and recovered four fumbles while leading the nation in third-down conversion defense (22.1 percent). Cook has seven touchdown passes and only one interception since winning the starting role and fifth-year senior Bennie Fowler caught a career-high nine passes versus Iowa.

1. Indiana has put together 11 touchdown drives that lasted fewer than 60 seconds and 17 scoring drives of fewer than 1:30 (16 TDs).

2. Michigan State has only allowed six points in the first quarter and the Hoosiers have been outscored 42-35 in the opening 15 minutes.

3. The Hoosiers beat Michigan State only once (2006) in the last nine meetings, including a 31-27 defeat last year after leading 17-0.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 24, Indiana 20