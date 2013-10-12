(Updated: CORRECTION: 21st player to pass 100 receptions and 1000 yards in note 2)

Michigan State 42, Indiana 28: Junior Jeremy Langford ran for three touchdowns and caught one of Connor Cook’s two scoring strikes as the Spartans pulled away from the visiting Hoosiers.

Langford enjoyed the first 100-yard rushing day of his career with 109 on 23 carries as Michigan State (5-1, 2-0 Big Ten) beat Indiana for the ninth time in the last 10 meetings. Cook completed 22-of-31 passes for 235 yards and the Spartans’ defense held the Hoosiers to 351 yards – 184 under their average.

Shane Wynn caught four passes for a team-high 67 yards and had a short rushing touchdown to bring Indiana (3-3, 1-1) within 28-21 midway through the third quarter. Quarterback Tre Roberson came off the bench to complete 11-of-17 passes for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Hoosiers.

Michigan State, which allowed an average of 51.2 yards rushing coming in, gave up 64 and a touchdown on the fourth play from scrimmage by Tevin Coleman. Langford caught an 11-yard screen pass for a touchdown to tie it early in the second quarter and plowed in from 5 yards for a score 37 seconds before halftime to give the Spartans a 21-14 lead.

Langford extended that lead by capping a nine-play drive, following the second-half kickoff, with a 2-yard touchdown run. After Wynn’s touchdown, Langford broke free for 32 yards and a score with 3:23 remaining in the third quarter and R.J. Shelton took an end-around 34 yards for another 2:26 into the fourth.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan State improved to 340-147-13 in its 500th game at Spartan Stadium, which opened in 1923. … Indiana TE Ted Bolser caught four passes - one for a touchdown - to become the 21th player in team history to compile 100 receptions and 1,000 yards receiving in his career. … Michigan State WR Bennie Fowler, who caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Cook in the second quarter, suffered a lower-body injury before halftime and did not return.