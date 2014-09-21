Indiana knocks off Missouri in final minute

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Tevin Coleman scored a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter and missed the rest of the half with cramping, but the junior running back returned in the second half and spurred Indiana to a 31-27 upset win over 18th-ranked Missouri on Saturday.

Coleman, leading the nation with 218 rushing yards per game this season, had just 26 yards when he left in the first quarter. In the second half, though, he ran for 106 on 10 carries.

“They IV’d him up,” Indiana coach Kevin Wilson said. “Great job by our trainers. A lot of our guys were going down.”

Coleman’s biggest play of the game came on a pass. On first-and-10 with the Hoosiers down 27-24 with about a minute to play, Coleman took a short pass from quarterback Nate Sudfeld and raced downfield for a 44-yard gain.

“We were kind of in a man (defense) on one side and a zone on the other side,” Missouri linebacker Michael Scherer said. “They threw to the zone side. They ran a double screen. The man side reacted to the tunnel screen the wide receiver was running on our side. They ran a running back screen on the other side. I looked over and the guy was running, so I did what I could to chase him, to catch up to him.”

Two plays later, Coleman tapped out for backup D‘Angelo Roberts, who scored on a 3-yard leap into the end zone. Coleman finished with 189 yards on 22 touches. Roberts ran for 65 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

“My coaches told me to roll with velocity and get in the end zone, so that’s what I did,” Roberts said. “We are all running backs. We all practice the same. We all have hard practice habits. So when Tevin caught cramps and I had to come in for a little while, I had to step up.”

Before Coleman’s explosive catch-and-run and Roberts’ winning TD, Missouri looked like it would pull through with a come-from-behind win. Andrew Baggett’s 40-yard field goal gave Missouri a three-point lead with 2:20 remaining, and Indiana faced a fourth-and-6 from its 29-yard line. Sudfeld’s pass to freshman receiver Dominique Booth fell incomplete, but Missouri cornerback John Gibson hit Booth early, drawing a flag for pass interference.

The next play, Coleman took off for the long gain to set up the win.

Missouri had an untimed play to finish the game from Indiana’s 48-yard line after the Hoosiers were flagged for roughing the passer. Maty Mauk completed a 16-yard pass to running back Marcus Murphy in the slot, but he was immediately tackled by linebacker Tegray Scales with no teammates around him for a possible lateral.

It was a monumental win for Indiana -- left reeling after a 45-42 loss to Bowling Green last Saturday. For the first time since Oct. 14, 2006, when they beat No. 15 Iowa, the Hoosiers defeated a ranked opponent. This also was Indiana’s first road win over a ranked opponent since 1987.

“From our standpoint, it’s not a surprise that we won, but it was a big upset in reality,” Scales said. “I think we’re very excited to know we could do that.”

If there was any indication that the game wouldn’t be an easy two-touchdown win for Missouri, it came on the Tigers’ second offensive series.

After back-to-back false-start penalties on Missouri’s offensive line, Mauk brought his team into the huddle -- a somewhat rare feat for the Tigers’ up-tempo spread -- and tapped his teammates on their helmets, trying to refocus his group.

On the ensuing third-and-25 play, Mauk rolled to his left, buying time and unleashing a precise throw to Murphy crossing to the sideline near the first-down marker. But the wide-open running back dropped the pass.

Missouri punted, and Indiana -- behind a 47-yard pass from Sudfeld to wide receiver Nick Stoner -- scored six plays later on a 1-yard run by Coleman.

The rest of the half went back and forth as key injuries derailed both teams. In addition to Coleman’s cramping, Missouri offensive guard Anthony Gatti tore his ACL in the first quarter, ending his game and, most likely, his season.

By halftime, Indiana had run 52 plays yet been outgained 269-257 by Missouri. The Tigers gained 155 of those yards on three plays, including a 45-yard TD pass from Mauk to wide receiver Jimmie Hunt and a 68-yard scoring run by junior running back Russell Hansbrough.

The Hoosiers, meanwhile, methodically moved the ball, using drives of 16 and 13 plays to score. The final score of the half tied the game at 17, when Indiana freshman kicker Aaron Del Grossa converted on a 23-yard field-goal attempt.

By the end of the game, Missouri had outgained Indiana 498 yards to 493 and had a nearly six-minute advantage in time of possession. But the Tigers failed to convert on third downs, finishing 5 of 16.

Indiana was actually worse in that category (1 of 14), but the Hoosiers’ ground game consistently chewed up yardage. They rushed for 241 yards on 50 carries.

“It was all or nothing,” Missouri coach Gary Pinkel said. “We either got negative yards or made a big play. We had 500 yards of total offense; we just didn’t score enough points.”

NOTES: Missouri DE Markus Golden was a pre-game scratch with a hamstring injury. He is officially day-to-day. ... Missouri’s streak of 47 games with a takeaway ended Saturday as Indiana didn’t turn the ball over. Missouri turned the ball over once -- on an interception. ... Indiana had 11 tackles for loss, after totaling 12 in the first two games.