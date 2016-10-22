Preview: Indiana at Northwestern

Saturday’s Big Ten matchup betweenIndiana and host Northwestern features 3-3 teams with renewed optimism as they start the second half of their seasons with a potential run at qualifying for a bowl berth.Each team wrapped up an encouraging stretch in which it held its own whileplaying three straight conference opponents who are or had been ranked at somepoint this season.

Indiana lost three of its last four but nearly picked off No. 9 Nebraska last week, losing 27-22 after hanging with No. 2 Ohio State during a 38-17 loss on Oct. 8 and defeating Michigan State 24-21 on Oct. 1. Northwestern won three of its last four, rising from the ashes after a 9-7 loss to Illinois State that punctuated a 1-3 start. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald told reporters of the team’s turnaround: "We can pout and start to point fingers. Or we can stay on the grind and keep the pedal down ... The only way we we’re going to get it fixed was us." The Wildcats are coming off a 54-40 victory at Michigan State last week, a 38-31 victory over Iowa on Oct. 1 and a 24-13 loss to Nebraska on Sept. 24.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Northwestern -1.5

ABOUT INDIANA (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten): A struggling offense may have found hope in a two-quarterback rotation that includes starter Richard Lagow, who ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten in passing yards (276 average) and touchdowns (12), and dual threat Zander Diamont (31 rushing yards, 5-of-7 passing for 49 yards against Nebraska). Wide receiver Mitchell Paige, at 5-7, 180 pounds, has caught 31 passes for 362 yards and leads a receiving corps that includes Ricky Jones (24 catches, 466 yards) and Nick Westbrook (20, 437, four touchdowns). All-American offensive guard Dan Feeney has missed the last three games (concussion) and it was uncertain if he would return this week.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (3-3, 2-1): The Wildcats have scored 92 points during the last two weeks, primarily behind the rushing game led by Justin Jackson’s conference-leading 116.3 yard average. The Big Ten co-Offensive Player of the Week ran for a career-high 188 against Michigan State during a week in which the Wildcats racked up 490 yards of total offense and allowed only one sack. Quarterback Clayton Thorson completed 27-of-35 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns last week, setting up wide receiver Austin Carr with a career-high 11 receptions for 130 yards and two scores.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Northwestern’s 54-point output last week were the most points Michigan State ever allowed at home.

2. The Wildcats’ schedule gets tougher with a road game at Ohio State on Oct. 29 and a home date with No. 10 Wisconsin on Nov. 5.

3. Indiana kicker Griffin Oakes has made 8-of-12 field goals and is 17-for-17 on extra points.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 27, Indiana 20