Preview: Indiana at Ohio State

Third-ranked Ohio State plays its final home game of the season Saturday against high-scoring Indiana and, barring a major upset, it figures to be a special afternoon for Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes. A win over the Hoosiers, who are coming off a 51-3 tail-whipping at Wisconsin, would clinch the Legends Division title for Ohio State and a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game on Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. It also would be the Buckeyes’ 23rd consecutive victory - the longest in the nation - and would break the school record for the longest winning streak in school history.

The game pits the two highest scoring offenses in the Big Ten in Ohio State, which also ranks fourth nationally with a 49.4 average, and Indiana, which is 14th with an average of 39.1 points per game. Ohio State leads the series, 68-12-5 and has won the last 17 in a row since a 41-7 loss in 1988 in Bloomington, Ind. The Buckeyes held off a furious late Hoosiers’ rally last year to win, 52-49.

TIME: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: Ohio State -34.5

ABOUT INDIANA (4-6, 2-4 Big Ten): The Hoosiers need to win their final two games against Ohio State and Purdue to become bowl eligible. Indiana, which has scored a school single-season record 52 touchdowns, had scored 28-or-more points in 10 straight games before the streak came to a halt last week at chilly and rainy Wisconsin. Sophomore QB Nate Sudfeld has thrown for 2,281 yards and a Big Ten-best 19 touchdowns.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (10-0, 6-0 Big Ten): The Buckeyes lead the Big Ten and rank fourth nationally in rushing with an average of 315.1 yards and are coming off a season-best 441 yards on the ground in a 60-35 victory at Illinois last week. Senior RB Carlos Hyde has rushed for 821 yards and 11 touchdowns over the last five games and needs 53 more yards to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the season. QB Braxton Miller leads the Big Ten in pass efficiency (165.3 rating) and is tied for the Big Ten lead with 295 yards of total offense per game in conference play.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ohio State is one of three FBS schools not to allow a 100-yard rusher in 2013.

2. The Buckeyes have scored 179 points in their last three games - 63 versus Penn State, 56 against Purdue and 60 versus Illinois - for the most points ever in school history over a three-game span.

3. Ohio State is just 11 points away from breaking the school single season record for points scored (504) set in 1998.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 63, Indiana 31