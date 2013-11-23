No. 3 Ohio State 42, Indiana 14: Braxton Miller ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 160 yards and two more touchdowns as the host Buckeyes clinched the Legends Division title and a spot in the Big Ten championship game with their school-record 23rd-consecutive victory.

Carlos Hyde rushed for 117 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns and linebacker Ryan Shazier had 20 tackles, including five for a loss, and a forced fumble for Ohio State (11-0, 7-0). The Buckeyes will face Leaders Division champion Michigan State, a 30-6 winner over Northwestern earlier Saturday, in the Big Ten title game on Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Nate Sudfeld passed for 224 yards and two touchdowns and Kofi Hughes caught nine passes for 120 yards for Indiana (4-7, 2-5). The Hoosiers, who came into the contest averaging 39.1 points and having scored a school single-season record 52 touchdowns, were blanked for more than 54 minutes until Sudfeld connected with Shane Wynn for a 4-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal with 5:59 remaining.

Ohio State scored touchdowns on four of its first five possession en route to a 28-0 halftime lead. Hyde had touchdown runs of 16 and 5 yards while Miller scored on runs of 37 and 5 yards, the latter coming two plays after a blocked punt by Bradley Roby at the Hoosiers’ 8-yard line.

Miller added touchdown passes of 24 yards to Dontre Wilson in the third quarter and 39 yards to Devin Smith with 10:37 left in the game to make it 42-0. After breaking the shutout with his touchdown throw to Wynn, Sudfeld added a 25-yard touchdown pass to D‘Angelo Roberts to close out the scoring with 2:03 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hyde became the first running back ever to rush for 1,000 yards in a season under Urban Meyer at any school (Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State). ... Miller’s first touchdown run, a 37-yarder in the first quarter to make it 14-0, enabled the Buckeyes to break the school single-season scoring record of 504 points set in 1998. ... Indiana senior PK Mitch Ewald, who came into the game 9-of-9 on field goal tries, missed two in a row against the Buckeyes; both hit the upright and bounced back -- the first on the right side and the second on the left side.