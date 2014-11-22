FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio State 42, Indiana 27
November 22, 2014 / 8:56 PM / 3 years ago

Ohio State 42, Indiana 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTION: Fixing Elliott’s name in second and fifth graphs)

Ohio State 42, Indiana 27: J.T. Barrett passed for 302 yards and four touchdowns and added 78 yards on the ground as the Buckeyes survived a scare from the visiting Hoosiers.

Jalin Marshall returned a punt for a touchdown and hauled in three receiving scores for Ohio State (10-1, 7-0 Big Ten), which clinched the Big Ten East and a spot in the conference championship game. Ezekiel Elliott ran for 107 yards and a TD while Jeff Heuerman racked up 74 receiving yards and a score for the Buckeyes.

Tevin Coleman ran for 228 yards and three scores to lead Indiana (3-8, 0-7), which has dropped six straight. Zander Diamont was just 11-of-27 for 114 yards and an interception for the Hoosiers.

Ohio State trailed 20-14 late in the third quarter before Marshall fielded a punt just past midfield and weaved his way to a 54-yard TD. Barrett found Marshall for a 6-yard score on the next drive and the two hooked up for a 15-yard TD with 4:21 left to put the game away.

The Buckeyes needed only three plays to take the lead, capping the opening drive with Elliott’s 65-yard TD run and getting a 4-yard scoring pass from Barrett to Heuerman just over five minutes later to make it a 14-0 gap. The Hoosiers responded with Coleman’s 2-yard TD run on the ensuing drive and cut the deficit to 14-13 at the half with a pair of field goals before grabbing the lead when Coleman broke free up the left sideline for a 90-yard score with 7:17 left in the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ohio State has won 13 straight road games – the longest active streak in FBS. … Barrett (33) broke the Ohio State record for passing TDs in a season set by Troy Smith (30), who was honored by the school at halftime. … Coleman pushed his season total to 1,906 yards, breaking the previous school record of 1,805 set by Vaughn Dunbar in 1991.

