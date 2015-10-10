Preview: Indiana at Penn State

Indiana suffered a tough loss last weekend, but the Hoosiers had minimal time to sulk with a tough road matchup against Penn State looming on Saturday. The Hoosiers took No. 1 Ohio State down to the wire, coming nine yards away from tying the game in the final seconds of an eventual 34-27 defeat and now must contend with a solid Nittany Lions squad in a tough environment.

The Hoosiers led the Buckeyes 10-0 early last Saturday but ultimately came up short in a game where their defense allowed touchdown runs of 55, 65 and 75 yards in the second half. “Obviously, the loss hurts, and we know we could’ve won the game,“ said senior defensive end Nick Mangieri. ”But if you’re not focusing all your attention on Penn State right now, why are you playing football here?” The Nittany Lions allowed 14 points or fewer for the third time in five games this season, holding Army to a pair of touchdowns in last Saturday’s six-point triumph. Still, Penn State coach James Franklin told reporters after the contest, “Not where we need to be. There’s no doubt about it.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: Penn State -7

ABOUT INDIANA (4-1, 0-1 Big Ten): A key for the Hoosiers is the turnover margin, as they currently are tied for first in the Big Ten with 11 interceptions and a plus-9 turnover ratio. Offensively, the team paces the conference in scoring (36 points per game) and total offense (498.2 yards), thanks in large part to quarterback Nate Sudfeld (1,277 yards, seven touchdowns, one interception) and tailback Jordan Howard (709 yards, four TDs). However, both were far from their best against the Buckeyes and, making matters worse, each left with an ankle injury prior to the decisive fourth quarter, leaving their statuses for Saturday in doubt.

ABOUT PENN STATE (4-1, 1-0): Indiana coach Kevin Wilson called Penn State’s Christian Hackenberg “one of the premier quarterbacks in college ball” even though the junior signal-caller is completing a career-low 52.8 percent of his passes with only one game of more than 156 passing yards in 2015. Chris Godwin leads the team by a wide margin in catches (23) and receiving yards (349), while top running backs Saquon Barkley and Akeel Lynch sat out the Army game with injuries and appear likely to miss Saturday’s contest as well. Defensively, the Nittany Lions excel at pressuring the quarterback with only Oklahoma State (22) registering more sacks than Penn State (21) this season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Nittany Lions have held their opponent under 300 yards of total offense in each of their last eight home games.

2. Penn State has given up seven points or fewer in the first half of 11 consecutive contests.

3. Penn State leads the all-time series 17-1 and is 8-0 all-time versus Indiana at Beaver Stadium.

PREDICTION: Penn State 28, Indiana 23