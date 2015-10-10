Penn State 26, Indiana 7

Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg directed the Nittany Lions to their fifth straight victory with his arm and his feet, accounting for four touchdowns in a 26-7 win over Indiana at State College, Pa.

Hackenberg completed only 1-of-6 passing, but finished 21-of-39 for 262 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

He opened the scoring by faking a handoff to wide receiver Brandon Polk and then connected with the speedy freshman on a wheel route for a 39-yard touchdown with 7:35 left in the first quarter, giving the Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-0 in the Big Ten) a 7-0 lead.

The Hoosiers (4-2, 0-2), who were without injured quarterback Nate Sudfeld, answered with a brisk eight-play, 65-yard scoring drive, with quarterback Zander Diamont scoring on a 12-yard run with 3:26 left in the first quarter.

Hackenberg added another 39-yard scoring strike to wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton with 5:40 to play in the second quarter, although kicker Joey Julius missed the extra point, and Penn State went up 13-7.

Hackenberg’s 22-yard run helped set up his two-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds left in the half, and the Nittany Lions led only 19-7 after Julius missed another extra point.

Hackenberg took it in himself again in the fourth quarter, this time scoring from five yards to give Penn State a 26-7 lead with 10:37 to play. Tyler Davis added a 30-yard field goal with 5:33 left.