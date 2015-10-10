FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Penn State 26, Indiana 7
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 10, 2015 / 7:42 PM / 2 years ago

Penn State 26, Indiana 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg directed the Nittany Lions to their fifth straight victory with his arm and his feet, accounting for four touchdowns in a 26-7 win over Indiana at State College, Pa.

Hackenberg completed only 1-of-6 passing, but finished 21-of-39 for 262 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

He opened the scoring by faking a handoff to wide receiver Brandon Polk and then connected with the speedy freshman on a wheel route for a 39-yard touchdown with 7:35 left in the first quarter, giving the Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-0 in the Big Ten) a 7-0 lead.

The Hoosiers (4-2, 0-2), who were without injured quarterback Nate Sudfeld, answered with a brisk eight-play, 65-yard scoring drive, with quarterback Zander Diamont scoring on a 12-yard run with 3:26 left in the first quarter.

Hackenberg added another 39-yard scoring strike to wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton with 5:40 to play in the second quarter, although kicker Joey Julius missed the extra point, and Penn State went up 13-7.

Hackenberg’s 22-yard run helped set up his two-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds left in the half, and the Nittany Lions led only 19-7 after Julius missed another extra point.

Hackenberg took it in himself again in the fourth quarter, this time scoring from five yards to give Penn State a 26-7 lead with 10:37 to play. Tyler Davis added a 30-yard field goal with 5:33 left.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.