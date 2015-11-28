Indiana 54, Purdue 36

Senior quarterback Nate Sudfeld passed for 350 yards and four touchdowns and also rushed for a score to lead Indiana to a 54-36 victory over Purdue in a Big Ten game at West Lafayette, Ind.

Sophomore running back Devine Redding rushed for 144 yards and one touchdown for the Hoosiers (6-6, 2-6 in the Big Ten), who are bowl eligible for the first time since 2007.

Junior wide receiver Mitchell Paige had five receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown and sophomore wideout Simmie Cobbs had five catches for 84 yards and one score for Indiana.

Junior quarterback Austin Appleby passed for 332 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, and also rushed for two scores for the Boilermakers (2-10, 1-7).

Freshman running back Markell Jones of Purdue rushed for 96 yards and one touchdown as Purdue suffered its fourth straight loss.

Indiana rolled up 659 yards -- 350 passing, 309 rushing -- en route to a season-high point total. The Hoosiers also forced four turnovers and had six sacks while beating Purdue for the third straight season.

Purdue pulled to within 44-36 on Appleby’s one-yard touchdown run with 11:21 left in the game, but Indiana responded three plays later on Sudfeld’s 72-yard scoring pass to senior receiver Andre Booker to take the steam out of the Boilermakers.

Sudfeld threw first-half touchdown passes of 23 yards to Paige and 15 yards to Cobbs as the Hoosiers took a 24-14 halftime lead.

Appleby accounted for both Purdue touchdowns in the first half, scoring on a one-yard keeper and throwing a 11-yard scoring pass to senior tight end Jordan Jurasevich.

Indiana played without junior running back Jordan Howard, who has 1,213 yards rushing, because of knee injury.