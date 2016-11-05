Preview: Indiana at Rutgers

Indiana used a potent rushing attack to subdue Maryland last week and halt a three-game losing skid - and more ground-game success could be on the horizon Saturday afternoon as the Hoosiers visit Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights are winless in Big Ten play and boast not only the worst run defense in the conference, but one of the worst units in all of FBS.

Rutgers asserted itself well last time out - a far cry from its previous four losses, when it was outscored by an absurd 174-14 margin - but could only watch as EmmittCarpenter nailed a 28-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining to give Minnesota a 34-32 win. The Scarlet Knights coughed up 243 rushing yards in that one and are allowing the opposition to average a whopping 5.68 yards per carry - the fifth-worst mark in FBS. Indiana scorched the Terrapins on the ground in its 42-36 triumph, boasting three 100-yard rushers as part of a 414-yard assault. The Hoosiers hope to not get caught looking past Rutgers, with consecutive games against powerhouses Penn State and Michigan on the horizon.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Indiana -14

ABOUT INDIANA (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten): Hoosiers running back Devine Redding put up one of his strongest performances of the season last time out, turning 17 carries into 130 yards and a touchdown. Redding comes into Saturday afternoon ranked sixth in the conference in rushing yards but has been a bit unlucky in the touchdown department, with just two trips to the end zone on 149 carries. Quarterback Richard Lagow went 16-of-25 for 207 yards in the victory over Maryland and has struggled mightily of late, throwing just one touchdown pass against four interceptions over his previous three games.

ABOUT RUTGERS (2-6, 0-5): Quarterback Giovanni Rescigno was given the starting job two games ago in place of Chris Laviano - who had started the previous 18 games for the Scarlet Knights - and has lifted the team's level of play. Rescigno went just 22-of-38 for 220 yards against Minnesota, but had three touchdown passes against two interceptions, and his two second-half scoring strikes helped put the Scarlet Knights temporarily ahead after they had trailed 21-3 at one point. Robert Martin leads the rushing attack with 515 yards on 97 carries, but has just one touchdown to his credit.

1. Redding scored nine rushing touchdowns on 226 carries last season.

2. Rescigno's four TD passes in two starts are one fewer than Laviano had in parts of seven games.

3. The Hoosiers had failed to record more than 100 rushing yards in three straight games prior to their win over Maryland.

PREDICTION: Indiana 37, Rutgers 20