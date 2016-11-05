Indiana holds off Rutgers behind Redding's two TDs

Devine Redding scored two touchdowns and Indiana overcame a nightmare performance on special teams to fend off Rutgers 33-27 Saturday at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, N.J.

Trailing late in the third quarter, Redding scored on a 34-yard touchdown run to put Indiana up 26-24. He then caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Richard Lagow in the fourth quarter to help the Hoosiers survive a stern test from Rutgers.

Lagow completed 28 of 40 passes for 394 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Indiana had two kicks blocked, missed another field goal, botched an extra-point attempt and mishandled the opening kickoff of the second half. The Hoosiers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) committed four turnovers, but still notched their second straight win. They need one more game to become bowl eligible.

Rutgers quarterback Giovanni Rescigno accounted for two touchdowns, including a short run for a score that put the Knights up 24-13 early in the third quarter. But Rutgers (2-7, 0-6) couldn't hold the lead and dropped its 11th straight Big Ten game.

Rescigno, making his second career start, completed 19 of 36 passes for 258 yards with a 68-yard touchdown pass to Andre Patton.

Rutgers senior defensive lineman Julian Pinnix-Odrick returned an Indiana fumble 75 yards for a touchdown that put the Knights ahead 17-13 at halftime.