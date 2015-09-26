Preview: Indiana at Wake Forest

Indiana is off to its best start since 2010 and it has UAB transfer Jordan Howard to thank. Howard leads the nation in rushing yards with 507 through the first three games of the season and he’ll try for more when Indiana visits Wake Forest on Saturday.

Howard is coming off a season-high 203 yards in last week’s 38-35 victory over Western Kentucky and showed no signs of slowing late in the game. “I feel like as the game goes on I get stronger,” Howard told reporters. “I guess the defense just gets tired of tackling me for the power I‘m giving them.” Wake Forest’s defense will be up for the challenge after limiting Army’s option-offense to 186 yards on 54 carries last week. The Demon Deacons won 17-14 despite the loss of starting quarterback John Wolford to an ankle injury in the first quarter, and his status for Saturday is questionable, according to coach Dave Clawson.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN3. LINE: Indiana -3.5

ABOUT INDIANA (3-0): Defensive coordinator Brian Knorr served on the coaching staff at Wake Forest from 2008-2013 and faces his former team for the first time, but he isn’t treating Saturday’s game differently than he would any other. ”Honestly, it’s just another game,‘’ Knorr told reporters. “I think it will be different just going back to somewhere you’ve been for seven years in the past. Really just looking at that opponent, it’s not any different than the first three.” The Hoosiers play their last non-conference game before hosting top-ranked Ohio State next week when Big Ten play gets underway.

ABOUT WAKE FOREST (2-1): With Wolford questionable for Saturday, the Demon Deacons may turn over the reins to freshman Kendall Hinton, who was named ACC Rookie of the Week for his performance against Army. Hinton threw for 159 yards, rushed for 101 and had a pair of rushing touchdowns against the Black Knights, becoming the first Wake Forest freshman to rush for 100 or more yards in a game since 2002. He’s also one of three power-five conference quarterbacks to throw for 150 yards, rush for 100 yards and score twice in a game this season, joining Texas’ Jerrod Heard and North Carolina’s Marquise Williams.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Indiana has had a 100-yard rusher in 15 of the last 16 games. Howard has gone over 100 yards in seven consecutive games dating back to last season at UAB.

2. Wake Forest is ranked ninth in total defense entering Saturday’s matchup with 253.7 yards allowed per game. The Demon Deacons also rank seventh in pass defense with 125 yards.

3. The Hoosiers are aiming for their first 4-0 start since 1990.

PREDICTION: Indiana 21, Wake Forest 17