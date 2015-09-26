Indiana 31, Wake Forest 24

Senior quarterback Nate Sudfeld passed for 205 yards and two touchdowns and junior running back Jordan Howard rushed for 168 yards and one touchdown as Indiana registered a 31-24 victory over Wake Forest at Winston-Salem, N.C.

Sophomore receiver Simmie Cobbs caught a touchdown pass and established career highs of seven receptions and 75 yards for the Hoosiers, who are 4-0 for the first time since 1990. Howard, who has rushed for 675 yards this season, topped 100 yards rushing for the fourth straight time this season and eighth in a row dating back to last November.

Wake Forest true freshman quarterback Kendall Hinton rushed for two touchdowns and passed for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his first career start. Hinton started for the Demon Deacons (2-2) because sophomore quarterback John Wolford missed the game with an ankle injury.

The Hoosiers led 17-10 at halftime and tacked on to the advantage when Howard scored on a 2-yard jaunt with 8:27 remaining in the third quarter. Sophomore safety Tony Fields notched his first career interception and returned it 20 yards for a score with 10:22 left in the contest to boost the lead to 21.

Wake Forest pulled within 31-17 on Hinton’s 14-yard scamper with 6:25 remaining and then cut its deficit to seven when Hinton tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass to true freshman receiver Tabari Hines with 2:33 left. The Demon Deacons recovered the onside kick and advanced as far as the Hoosiers’ 32-yard line before eventually turning the ball over on downs.

Indiana struck first on Sudfield’s 6-yard pass to Cobbs with 6:45 left in the first quarter. Hinton scored on a 15-yard run to get Wake Forest on the board 26 seconds into the second quarter before the Hoosiers went ahead to stay on Sudfield’s 28-yard scoring toss to junior wideout Ricky Jones to cap a 10-play, 92-yard drive with 11:05 left in the half.