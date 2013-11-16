Preview: Indiana at Wisconsin

With still an outside shot at winning the Leaders Division in the Big Ten -- first place Ohio State would have to lose twice -- No. 20 Wisconsin returns to conference play after defeating visiting BYU 27-17 last week. The Badgers’ defense, which has steadily improved since a 31-24 loss at Ohio State on Sept. 28, held the explosive Cougars to 142 yards under their season average. Now comes another big test against an Indiana offense that has scored 28 or more points in a program-record 10 consecutive games, including a 52-35 victory over Illinois last week.

Indiana needs to win two of its final three against the Badgers, at Ohio State and home against Purdue to get to the required six wins needed for bowl eligibility. The Hoosiers have been held under 35 points just twice this season and that was in losses against two teams, Missouri (45-28) and Michigan State (42-28), that both reside in the top 16 of this week’s BCS Standings. The Hoosiers rolled up 650 total yards, including 371 rushing, in last week’s win over the Illini. “I think they’ve had arguably the best skill in the Big Ten the last few years and that’s true this year,” Wisconsin linebacker Chris Borland said.

TV: 12 p.m. ET, ESPN2. LINE: Wisconsin -23.5

ABOUT INDIANA (4-5, 2-3 Big Ten): The Hoosiers have the second best offense in the Big Ten behind Ohio State averaging 43.1 points and 527,1 yards per contest. Running backs Tevin Coleman (215), the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week, and Stephen Houston (150) both rushed for over 100 yards for the second straight week. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld leads the Big Ten in passing touchdowns with 19.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (7-2, 4-1 Big Ten): The Badgers still have their sights set on a possible BCS bowl invite if they can win their final three games (Indiana, at Minnesota, Penn State) and get to 10 wins. Don’t bet against them. Since 2006, the Badgers are 24-4 after Nov. 1 (excluding bowl games) and first-year head coach Gary Andersen has won 15 of his last 16 conference games dating back to his Utah State coaching days.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Borland has forced 13 fumbles during his Wisconsin career and needs just one more to tie the FBS record of 14.

2. Wisconsin is the only team in the FBS to have two players averaging 100 rushing yards per game in running backs Melvin Gordon (128.9) and James White (105.7).

3. Wisconsin is 60-6 at home at Camp Randall Stadium over the last 10 seasons, including 5-0 this year.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 45, Indiana 21