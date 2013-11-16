(Updated: CORRECTED: Russell’s 3rd FG in graph 5 / 73 not 55 FBS teams in note 2 /)

No. 20 Wisconsin 51, Indiana 3: James White rushed for a career-high 205 yards while Jared Abbrederis and Corey Clement each rushed for two touchdowns as the host Badgers cruised to their fifth straight win.

Melvin Gordon ran for 146 yards on 13 carries – including a 1-yard touchdown – and Clement added 108 yards on 11 carries for Wisconsin (8-2, 5-1 Big Ten), which finished with 676 total yards – including 554 yards rushing. White started the onslaught with a school-record 93-yard touchdown sprint on the team’s first play from scrimmage.

Indiana (4-6, 2-4), which had scored in 21 straight quarters entering the game and ranked second in the Big Ten in scoring with a 43.1 average, managed only a 23-yard field goal by Mitch Ewald in the third quarter. The Hoosiers were held to 224 total yards and 14 first downs.

It took Wisconsin just four offensive plays to take a 14-0 lead. After White broke loose on his score, the Hoosiers turned the ball over again at their own 14 on a fumble by Stephen Houston and Gordon ran it in from a yard out three plays later.

Abbrederis scored on touchdown runs of 32 and 49 yards on reverses and Clement – who had 104 yards rushing in the fourth quarter alone – chipped in with touchdown runs of 19 and 21 yards. Jack Russell added three field goals (31, 36 and 26 yards) to complete the scoring for the Badgers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wisconsin’s 554 yards rushing were 10 shy of the school record of 564 set in 2012 win at Indiana. ... Wisconsin had seven runs of 30-plus yards against the Hoosiers, more than the season total of 73 FBS teams entering Saturday’s games. ... Indiana RB Tevin Coleman, the reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 215 yards in a win over Illinois, sat out the game with a sprained ankle.