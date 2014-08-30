Preview: Indiana State at Indiana

Indiana spent plenty of time in 2013 watching opposing offenses roll up yardage and pile up points, but the Hoosiers hope new defensive coordinator Brian Knorr delivers a new mindset and better results. The Hoosiers host in-state rival Indiana State in Saturday’s season opener, the first test for a defense that surrendered 35 points or more 10 times in 12 games last season. Improvement on defense is a must for an Indiana squad that averaged 38.4 points scored last season and hands the offense full time to junior quarterback Nate Sudfeld.

Sudfeld threw for 2,523 yards and 21 touchdowns a year ago, and will rely on junior running back Tevin Coleman, who rushed for 958 yards and 12 scores while an inexperienced receiving corps gains experience. The Sycamores, who won once in Mike Sanford’s first season as head coach in 2013, return third-year starter Mike Perish at quarterback but have lost 13 of their past 14 games and went winless in Missouri Valley Football Conference play last season. Indiana leads the all-time series 5-0, scoring the second-most points in school history while throttling the Sycamores 73-35 in last season’s opener.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNews. LINE: Indiana -23.5

ABOUT INDIANA STATE (2013: 1-11): Perish passed for 1,586 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, but threw 10 interceptions – including three in a loss to Missouri State. Junior Connor Underwood moves from defensive line to linebacker, earning votes for the all-conference preseason team. The Sycamores play four of their final six away from home after a three-game home stretch against Liberty, Northern Iowa and Illinois State.

ABOUT INDIANA (2013: 5-7): Sudfeld is the unquestioned starter after splitting time the past two years, and combined with Coleman – who averaged 7.3 yards per carry as a sophomore – scoring points should not be a problem for the Hoosiers. The Hoosiers return nine starters, including senior linebacker David Cooper (team-high 85 tackles) and senior safety Mark Murphy (84 tackles). After Saturday, Indiana plays just five home games and faces road tests at Missouri, Iowa, Michigan and Ohio State.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Indiana senior WR Shane Wynn caught 46 passes for 633 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2013, highlighting a receiving corps that lost receivers Cody Latimer and Kofi Hughes, and tight end Ted Bolser.

2. The Hoosiers allowed 38.8 points per game last season, ranking 117th in the nation.

3. The Sycamores ranked ninth in the 10-team MVFC in scoring (20.7) and last in points allowed (35.9) in 2013.

PREDICTION: Indiana 59, Indiana State 28