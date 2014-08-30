FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana 28, Indiana State 10
#Intel
August 30, 2014 / 8:21 PM / 3 years ago

Indiana 28, Indiana State 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Indiana 28, Indiana State 10: Tevin Coleman rushed for a career-high 247 yards and two touchdowns to power the host Hoosiers in the season opener.

Coleman broke loose for first-quarter touchdown runs of 13 and 73 yards, and D’Angelo Roberts added a career-best 129 yards and a second-quarter score as Indiana (1-0) built a 21-3 halftime advantage. The Hoosiers finished with 449 yards on the ground, 560 yards of total offense and 29 first downs.

Buck Logan rushed for a touchdown for the Sycamores (0-1), who fell to 0-6 all-time against Indiana and mustered only 170 yards of total offense. Mike Perish finished 17-for-32 passing for 140 yards as Indiana State finished with just 10 first downs.

Indiana State missed a 42-yard field goal on the game’s opening possession, and the Hoosiers moved 76 yards in nine plays, the final 13 coming on Coleman’s up-the-middle jaunt to make it 7-0. Eric Heidorn’s 31-yard field goal with 3:46 left in the quarter brought Indiana State within 7-3, but Coleman busted through the middle of the Sycamores defense 40 seconds later, the 73-yard touchdown pushing the Hoosiers’ advantage to 14-3.

Roberts capped a seven-play, 32-yard second-quarter drive by bulling in from 2 yards out with 2:46 to play before halftime for a 21-3 Hoosiers lead. Indiana State’s Travis Starks intercepted Nate Sudfeld in the third quarter and returned it 60 yards, setting up Logan’s 5-yard run with 3:03 remaining in the period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rain and lightning delayed the start of the game by 49 minutes and forced the temporary evacuation of the seating area. … Coleman’s previous career high was 215 yards against Illinois last year. … Sudfeld completed 11-of-18 passes for 111 yards and one interception.

