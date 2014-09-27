(Updated: UPDATES Woodrum’s completions-attempts and yards, first sentence, third graph. UPDATES Peterson’s receiving yards and receptions, second sentence, third graph. CORRECTS “their” to “its” second sentence, third graph. RECASTS end of second sentence, third graph.)

Indiana State 38, Liberty 19: Mike Perish threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score as the Sycamores defeated the visiting Flames.

Perish completed a school-record 39 passes in 51 attempts and Gary Owens caught 10 of them for 71 yards and a touchdown as Indiana State (3-1) won its third straight game. Robert Tonyan Jr. recorded 89 yards and a touchdown on eight receptions for the Sycamores while Buck Logan added a 7-yard touchdown run to seal it with 2:49 remaining.

Josh Woodrum went 26-for-45 through the air for 308 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of interceptions as Liberty (3-2) saw its three-game win streak snapped. Darrin Peterson totaled 116 yards and a touchdown on 12 catches for the Flames, who are ranked 23rd in FCS.

Perish hit Owens for a 17-yard scoring strike with 11:19 left the first half, but Liberty answered 16 seconds later on Woodrum’s 71-yard touchdown pass to Dante Shells. Perish responded with scoring passes to Dimitri Taylor for 6 yards and Tonyan Jr. for 14 over the middle with 10 seconds left in the second quarter for a 24-13 lead.

Both teams fumbled twice in a scoreless third quarter, including one by Perish after the Sycamores had driven inside the Liberty 15. Perish capped a nine-play drive with a 1-yard TD run with 6:10 left and the Flames answered with Woodrum’s 8-yard scoring strike to Peterson 1:19 later, but an interception on their next possession ended their chances.