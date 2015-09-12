Preview: Indiana State at Purdue

Purdue coach Darrell Hazell has a simple message for his players as they prepare to host FCS member Indiana State on Saturday: Every play matters. Hazell remains upbeat despite the Boilermakers’ 41-31 road loss to Marshall in a season opener which Purdue seemed to be in position to win, but was marred by four interceptions from quarterback Austin Appleby - two of which were returned for touchdowns.

“We have a hungry football team in our locker room, and that’s what you love about these guys,” Hazell told reporters. “Obviously, they’re disappointed with the loss, but they know how good they can be. ... This football team is good enough to get hot. They’re very businesslike. They understand where they are. They haven’t lost any of that confidence.” The Boilermakers rushed for 184 yards last week and appeared to be wearing down the Thundering Herd in the second half, a strategy which could also work against the Sycamores. Purdue boasts a promising young backfield in sophomore D.J. Knox and freshman Markell Jones, who combined to rush for 174 yards with each scoring a touchdown. Indiana State is ranked 21st in the FCS coaches poll - their school-record 12th consecutive week in the top 25 - and opened its season with a 52-17 victory over Butler.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNews. LINE: NL

ABOUT INDIANA STATE (1-0): Running back LeMonte Booker rushed for a career-high 137 yards and three touchdowns - including a 76-yard jaunt - to lead the Sycamores’ ground attack which piled up 303 yards, and the junior also added a receiving score. Indiana State, a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, is also a threat through the air as sophomore quarterback Matt Adam completed nine passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Gary Owens is Adam’s top target as the senior hauled in five passes for 133 yards, including a 53-yard score.

ABOUT PURDUE (0-1): The Boilermakers faced a lot of nine-man fronts late in the Marshall game, but could not take advantage of single coverage downfield. Wide receiver Danny Anthrop caught a touchdown pass last week in limited action and will not return kickoffs Saturday after doing so versus Marshall. The senior missed the final three games of 2014 after undergoing season-ending knee surgery and Hazell said he is dealing with typical first-year post-op surgery soreness.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Boilermakers are 8-0 versus the MVFC after a 35-13 victory over Southern Illinois last season.

2. This marks Purdue’s penultimate contest against an FCS opponent (Eastern Kentucky in 2016) because the Big Ten has informed its teams it can no longer play FCS schools after existing commitments have been honored.

3. Purdue has won all four meetings, including a 20-14 decision in the previous encounter in 2013.

PREDICTION: Purdue 41, Indiana State 31