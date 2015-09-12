Purdue 38, Indiana State 14

Purdue’s offense, led by junior quarterback Austin Appleby, was too much for visiting in-state team Indiana State in the Boilermakers’ 38-14 non-conference victory Saturday.

Appleby, who completed 20 of 34 passes for 289 yards, became the first Purdue quarterback with three touchdown passes of 50 or more yards in a game since 1997. He also rushed for 50 yards on 12 carries.

Appleby started the scoring on Purdue’s first drive, completing a 57-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Posey to help but the Boilermakers ahead 7-0 only 1:25 into the game. He later completed a 50-yard touchdown pass to DeAngelo Yancey with 26 seconds left in the first quarter.

A 51-yard touchdown pass to Dan Monteroso as time expired in the first half helped increase Purdue’s lead to 24-7. Appleby’s fourth touchdown pass with 6:24 left in the game was a 5-yard strike to Markell Jones.

The Boilermakers (1-1) amassed 540 total yards compared to 362 for Indiana State (1-1). Purdue had 465 yards in total offense by the end of the third quarter.

Sophomore running back D.J. Knox led a Purdue rushing effort that gained 251 yards. He finished with 91 yards on 16 carries, including a 42-yard run.

Indiana State sophomore quarterback Matt Adam led the Sycamores in rushing with 88 yards on 19 carries. He completed 18 of 37 passes for 194 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.