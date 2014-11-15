Preview: Iowa at Illinois

With Illinois suffering four double-digit losses its last five games, there’s no reason to expect positive vibes in Champaign this week. But the mood does happen to be fairly upbeat in anticipation of starting quarterback Wes Lunt’s expected return Saturday against visiting Iowa. “He (Lunt) had a great week last week, and it was great to see him out there,” Illinois coach Tim Beckman said this week in his press conference. “He wasthrowing the ball very well, and I think the wide receivers got the sense thathe was back out there on the football field.”The Hawkeyes are smarting from lastweek’s 51-14 loss at Minnesota in which they were was outrushed by the Gophers,291-84, and turned the ball over three times in a complete reversal of fortunefrom the previous week’s 48-7 thrashing of Northwestern. “It’s reallyhard to predict what’s going to happen any week.” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz saidduring his weekly press conference. “... All I know is you gotta get readyto go, have a good week of practice and preparation and go play well. If you dothose things, you give yourself a good chance, and if you don‘t, the door’s open.”

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Iowa -3.5

ABOUT IOWA (6-3, 3-2 Big Ten): The Hawkeyes hadwon four of five heading into the Minnesota contest but slipped a game off theconference’s West Division lead with loss. Avoiding turnovers will beemphasized more than usual this week as quarterback Jake Rudock threw aninterception and lost a fumble in Minneapolis. The Iowa defense, which leadsthe Big Ten with only 121.4 passing yards allowed per game will pose anobstacle to Lunt and the Illini aerial attack as secondary starters JohnLowdermilk, Jordan Lomax, Greg Mabin and Desmond King have combined for 18 passbreakups and five interceptions.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (4-5, 1-4): Lunt, a transfer fromOklahoma State, has missed the last three games with a fractured fibula, butwas ranked among the FBS top 20 in most passing categories prior to the Oct. 4injury. One of his prime targets will be Mike Dudek, who has 45 receptions for707 yards this season in breaking Arrelious Benn’s 2007 school record forfreshman receiving yards. The Illini defense has struggled, allowing483.1 yards and 36.7 points per game, but don’t blame play-making cornerback V’AngeloBentley who has returned a fumble and an interception for touchdowns this season andis the only player who has scored touchdowns via kickoff, punt, interception and fumble return in program history.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Iowa has won seven of the last 10 games in theseries, but the two teams haven’t met since Illinois’ 27-24 win in 2008.

2. The Illini are coming off their second byeweek of the season and stunned visiting Minnesota 28-24 on Oct. 25 following their firstweek off.

3. The Hawkeyes have lost LB Travis Perry for therest of the season after he suffered a lower-leg injury against Minnesota, buttailback Jordan Canzeri is expected back after missing the last two games withan ankle sprain.

PREDICTION: Iowa 31, Illinois 27