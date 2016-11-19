Preview: Iowa at Illinois

Iowa looks to keep up the momentum gained from upsetting previously unbeaten Michigan last weekend when it travels to face Illinois on Saturday. The Hawkeyes’ last-second victory qualified them for bowl consideration, and coach Kirk Ferentz would like to see his team improve its standing with a pair of victories to close out the regular season.

The first would come against Illinois, which has been up and down under first-year coach Lovie Smith, partially because of injuries. The Illini come into their Senior Day fresh off a blowout loss to Wisconsin that saw the return of quarterback Wes Lunt midway through the game after he missed five games with injury, though he couldn’t get the offense going any better than starter Jeff George Jr. The Hawkeyes’ offense hasn’t been hitting on all cylinders lately either, with Iowa averaging 12.3 points over its last three outings, though all came against nationally-ranked opponents. Junior running back Akrum Wadley was the workhorse against the Wolverines, leading the team in rushing (115 yards) and receiving (five catches, 52 yards) and scoring the team’s only touchdown.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network. LINE: Iowa -10

ABOUT IOWA (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten): As good as Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard was last year in leading the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten title game, the senior has struggled at times this year, throwing for 1,650 yards and 14 touchdowns on 58.5 percent passing. Beathard’s stats are down from last season, in part because of a lack of deep threats, with no Iowa receiver averaging more than 15.2 yards per catch and the team averaging 11.5 yards per reception. The win over Michigan saw Beathard complete just eight passes, five of which went to Wadley coming out of the backfield, but with Wadley coming into his own as a runner, Beathard needs to complete some longer passes to keep the defense from stacking the line to stop the run.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (3-7, 2-5): Expect Lunt to be the starter under center against the Hawkeyes after he got on the field last week against Wisconsin for the first time in more than a month. His stats against the Badgers weren’t good – 2-of-8 for 22 yards – but he was able to get some confidence after the back injury that sidelined him. Smith is hoping Lunt’s presence – especially on Senior Day – can help push the Illini back to the 31-point efforts they’ve had in two of their last three outings at Memorial Stadium.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Iowa LB Josey Jewell leads the Big Ten in tackles with 95.

2. Illinois RB Kendrick Foster is the only player in the nation with at least 600 rushing yards and 500 kick return yards.

3. The Hawkeyes' .936 red zone success rate ranks No. 1 in the Big Ten and No. 4 nationally, as the team has scored points on 29-of-31 trips into the red zone.

PREDICTION: Iowa 35, Illinois 21