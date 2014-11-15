Iowa 30, Illinois 14: Jake Rudock threw for twotouchdowns and ran for another as the Hawkeyes remained in the Big TenWest Division title hunt with a dominating road win over the Illini.Rudock finished 14-of-21 for 210 yards and two scores to Ray Hamilton, who finished with fourreceptions for 20 yards for Iowa (7-3, 4-2 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes also receiveda season-high 134 rushing yards on 23 carries from Mark Weisman and 73 yardsand a touchdown pass from backup quarterback C.J. Beathard as they rolled up 587total yards of offense – also a season high.

Wes Lunt, who had missed the previous three gamesfor Illinois (4-6, 1-5) with a leg fracture, finished 14-of-25 for 102 yards anda touchdown against Iowa’s top-ranked Big Ten passing defense. Mike Dudek caughtsix passes for 80 yards and the TD, while Josh Ferguson added 29 yards rushingand 12 more receiving for the Illini, which lost for the 13th time intheir last 14 conference home games.

The Hawkeyes led 9-7 at halftime but put the gameaway with Rudock’s 6-yard scoring toss to Hamilton and his 6-yard run on theensuing drive to give them a 23-7 lead with 13:41 to play. Illinois managedonly 38 total yards and was forced to punt on their first four possessions ofthe second half before backup quarterback Reilly O’Toole connected with Dudekon a 31-yard TD pass with 3:52 remaining in the game for the final margin.

Iowa got on the board first with a safety whenLunt was called for intentional grounding in his own end zone, but Illinois tookadvantage of Rudock’s fumbled snap at his own 34-yard-line to go ahead 7-2 onLunt’s 31-yard scoring toss to Dudek. The Hawkeyes regained the lead on Rudock’s1-yard TD pass to Hamilton with 10:56 remaining in the second quarter, but itwas a half of missed opportunities for Iowa, which outgained the hosts 294-108 overthe opening 30 minutes but failed to score on four of their five drives into Illiniterritory.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Iowa has now won eight of the last11 meetings with Illinois. … Hawkeyes TB Jordan Canzeri returned after missingthe previous two games with an ankle injury and rushed for 68 yards on 12carries. … Dudek now has 787 receiving yards on the season, extending hisschool freshman record.