Preview: Iowa at Indiana

No. 11 Iowa attempts to start 9-0 for only the second time in school history when it visits Indiana in Big Ten play on Saturday. The Hawkeyes won nine straight to start the 2009 season and this year’s squad is making a run at the College Football Playoff and was ranked ninth in Tuesday’s initial rankings.

Iowa has taken control of the West Division and appears destined to reach the Big Ten title game. ”We’re only halfway home right now,“ Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz said in reference to the Big Ten schedule. ”I don’t know how good we are, but our guys do play hard and they play together, so that gives you a chance in any ballgame.“ Iowa will be without standout senior running back Jordan Canzeri (ankle) for the second straight game and the defense will be asked to slow Hoosiers gunslinger Nate Sudfeld. ”We know how good of a team we are,“ said Sudfeld in regards to a close loss to Ohio State being part of a four-game losing skid. ”We didn’t feel like we were out of any of the games that we played in and we’ve played against some of the best teams in the country.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Iowa -6.5.

ABOUT IOWA (8-0, 4-0 Big Ten): The absence of Canzeri (697 yards) has allowed sophomore Akrum Wadley (306 yards) to emerge and junior opening-game starter LeShun Daniels has returned from an ankle injury to be part of the mix. Junior quarterback C.J. Beathard has passed for 1,598 yards and nine touchdowns against only three interceptions and his ability to avoid miscues goes along well with a defense that allows 15.2 points and 85.8 rushing yards per game. Junior cornerback Desmond King has been superb and is tied for the national lead with seven interceptions, senior defensive end Nate Meier has recorded a team-leading 6.5 sacks and senior weak-side linebacker Cole Fisher has a team-high 67 tackles.

ABOUT INDIANA (4-4, 0-4): Sudfield has passed for 2,049 yards and 14 touchdowns against four interceptions and has been exceptionally good the past two games, throwing for 772 yards and seven touchdowns. The senior is tied with Kellen Lewis (48 from 2006-08) for most touchdown passes in school history and his 6,355 passing yards rank fifth and he has a shot at catching school leader Antwaan Randle El (7,469 from 1998-2001). The Hoosiers are shaky on defense and allow 508.6 yards per game but have two solid players in senior defensive end Nick Mangieri (team-high seven sacks) and sophomore weak-side linebacker Marcus Oliver (team-best 68 tackles).

EXTRA POINTS

1. Iowa has won five of the past six meetings, including a 45-29 victory last season when Sudfeld suffered a season-ending shoulder injury.

2. Hoosiers junior RB Jordan Howard (787 yards) is close to full health after playing in just one game since Oct. 3 due to an ankle injury.

3. The Hawkeyes have rushed for 21 touchdowns and allowed just one.

PREDICTION: Iowa 33, Indiana 24