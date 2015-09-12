Preview: Iowa at Iowa State

Iowa and Iowa State each kicked off the start of the season last weekend by cruising past FCS competition, but their recent showdowns against each other have been anything but easy. With a 2-0 start on the line for both teams, the Cyclones look to continue their good recent fortune against their in-state rivals on Saturday when they host the Hawkeyes.

The teams have provided much drama recently as the last four meetings have all been decided by six points or fewer, although Iowa State has prevailed three times – all by a field goal. The Cyclones started the 2015 campaign off on the right foot, blanking Northern Iowa in the second half to roll to a 31-7 victory in their home opener last Saturday. The Hawkeyes easily passed their first test as well, slowing down a high-powered Illinois State team that averaged 38.3 points and 463.6 yards on its way to the FCS Championship title game to 14 and 231, respectively, in their opener. Despite Iowa State’s recent success against Iowa, the Hawkeyes are 17-8 in Ames and lead the all-time series 40-22.

TV: 4:45 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: Iowa -3.

ABOUT IOWA (1-0): Besides their stellar defensive effort in the opener, the highlight of the Hawkeyes’ season-opening win may have been putting together their first 99-yard touchdown drive since 2002 on the second possession of the game. LeShun Daniels, Jr., who missed the final five regular-season games of 2014 due to injury, had a triumphant return to the field, setting career high in carries (26) and rushing yards (123) in his first career start. Jordan Canzeri chipped in with 118 all-purpose yards, including a career-high 90 yards receiving that was the second-highest total by a running back in 17 years under coach Kirk Ferentz.

ABOUT IOWA STATE (1-0): The Cyclones’ defense also performed well in their opener, posting six sacks – matching the school’s highest total since the Houston Bowl in 2005 – and tallying 13 tackles for a loss. Defensive end Dale Pierson was responsible for most of that production, setting a career high with three sacks and 3 ½ tackles for loss, and even collected his first career interception on a play that set up Iowa State’s first touchdown. Trever Ryen ran back a punt 81 yards for a touchdown for the Cyclones’ final score late in the fourth quarter, helping Iowa State set a school record with 193 punt-return yards.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The visiting team has won the last three meetings.

2. Cyclones QB Sam Richardson needs one more touchdown pass to move into a tie with Todd Bandhauer (40; 1995-98) for the third-highest total in school history.

3. The Hawkeyes have played 57 consecutive games without a missed or blocked extra-point attempt, the longest streak of any school in the nation.

PREDICTION: Iowa 24, Iowa State 20