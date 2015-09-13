Iowa 31, Iowa State 17

Iowa scored two touchdowns in a 1:09 span late in the fourth quarter to beat host Iowa State 31-17 on Saturday in Ames.

With the game tied at 17, Iowa’s Riley McCarron hauled in a 25-yard touchdown with 2:14 left. After Iowa defensive back Desmond King intercepted Iowa State quarterback Sam Richardson, tailback Jordan Canzeri scored an 8-yard run.

The Hawkeyes scored 21 straight second-half points to notch the fourth straight road win in the series.

Iowa State was in control in the first half. The Cyclones jumped out to a 10-3 lead and then a 17-10 advantage behind a 37-yard Cole Netten field goal, an 11-yard touchdown reception by Quenton Bundrage and a 29-yard TD catch by Jauan Wesley.

Iowa got back into it by limiting the Cyclones to 66 second-half yards.

The Hawkeyes didn’t do much either offensively, but Matt VandeBerg caught a 3-yard scoring pass from C.J. Beathard to tie the game at 17 in the third quarter to start the Hawkeyes’ win-sealing charge.

VandeBerg had 114 receiving yards while Canzeri rushed for 124 yards. Beathard finished 15 of 25 for 215 yards and three TDs.

Iowa lost defensive end Drew Ott to what appeared to be a wrist injury in the first half. He had his wrist in a bandage on the sideline after taking a trp to locker room.

Also, Iowa State lost defensive tackle Demond Tucker late in the first half. Tucker wore a walking boot in the second half.

A series of Republican presidential candidates made the rounds in the tailgate lots before the game, including Donald Trump, Marco Rubio and Rand Paul. Trump walked through Jack Trice Stadium before the game. He referred to the stadium as Jack Truce Stadium in a tweet Saturday morning.