Preview: Iowa at Maryland

Iowa travels to Big Ten newcomer Maryland on Saturday in the first ever meeting between the two schools. The Terrapins, who have had an extra week to prepare, no doubt are hoping the outcome goes a little better than the last time they played a Big Ten team for the first time. Maryland was routed by Ohio State, 52-24, in that scenario two weeks ago in its first ever Big Ten home game.

Iowa brings in a three-game win streak and has won four straight and six of its last seven games on the road, including back-to-back games at Pittsburgh and Purdue at the end of September. Although the Hawkeyes will be playing in a new venue and also on homecoming for Maryland, head coach Kirk Ferentz doesn’t believe it should matter. “If you want to have a good team in college or the NFL, you better be able to do something on the road and get it done knowing it’s a little bit tougher,” Ferentz said.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: Maryland -5

ABOUT IOWA (5-1, 2-0 Big Ten): The Hawkeyes are 5-1 for the second consecutive year and are looking for their first 3-0 start in Big Ten play since 2009. Quarterback Jake Rudock, who has 3,391 career passing yards and 25 career touchdown passes, returned from a hip injury to throw for 210 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 45-29 victory over Indiana but will continue to share playing time with C.J. Beathard, who started at Purdue. Both play behind a large and physical offensive line led by 6-foot-5, 320-pound senior left tackle Brandon Scherff, who is considered a likely top-10 pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

ABOUT MARYLAND (4-2, 1-1): Head coach Randy Edsall yanked starting quarterback C.J. Brown, who has rushed for 263 yards and five touchdowns in the Terps’ spread option attack but is completing just 57.5 percent of his passes, for pure passer Caleb Rowe at the end of the Ohio State blowout but said Brown remains the starter. However, Edsall noted that he won’t be afraid to bring Rowe in should Brown struggle. “It’s like a starting pitcher,” Edsall said. “A starting pitcher goes out and some days he doesn’t have it, you’ve got to go with the bullpen and get someone in and relieve him.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Iowa has outscored its opponents 69-44 in the second half and is 3-0 when trailing or tied at halftime.

2. Maryland K Brad Craddock has connected on 17 consecutive field-goal attempts, including a school-record 57-yarder against Ohio State.

3. Maryland OLB Abner Logan, on disciplinary probation all season, was cleared this week and should give a boost to a linebacker corps that has been slowed by injuries.

PREDICTION: Iowa 28, Maryland 23