Maryland 38, Iowa 31: Wes Brown rushed for two touchdowns as the host Terrapins won their first ever meeting with the Hawkeyes.

C.J. Brown rushed for a team-high 99 yards on 21 carries and also completed 12-of-23 passes for 120 yards but was intercepted twice for Maryland (5-2, 2-1 Big Ten), which overcame an early 14-0 deficit to earn its first Big Ten home victory in school history. Jacquille Veii also rushed for a touchdown and Stefon Diggs finished with nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

Jake Rudock completed 32-of-56 passes for 317 yards, two touchdowns and an interception to lead Iowa (5-2, 2-1), which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Damon Bullock had career highs for receptions (eight) and receiving yards (100) while Mark Weisman rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns for the Hawkeyes, who had won six of their previous seven road games.

Iowa, taking advantage of an interception by defensive end Drew Ott on the first play of the game, bolted to an early 14-0 lead thanks on a 4-yard touchdown run by Weisman and a 2-yard touchdown pass from Rudock to tight end Henry Krieger Coble. Maryland answered with 17 consecutive points with a 23-yard touchdown run by Veii and a 1-yarder by Wes Brown sandwiching a 41-yard field goal by Brad Craddock to take a 17-14 halftime lead.

The Terrapins, thanks to a 53-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Perry Hills to Diggs, a 45-yard interception return by cornerback Will Likely and a 1-yard touchdown run by Wes Brown, extended their lead to 38-21 with five minutes to go in the contest. But Iowa made it interesting down the stretch, scoring on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Rudock to Jacob Hillyer and adding a 24-yard Marshall Koehn field goal after recovering an onside kick before they failed to get the tying touchdown on their final possession, which ended on downs on their own 44-yard line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Maryland announced before the game that backup QB Caleb Rowe, expected to share time with C.J. Brown the rest of the season, tore his left ACL in a non-contact drill in practice on Tuesday and will undergo season-ending surgery next week. ... Craddock extended his school-record field goal streak to 18 with a 41-yarder in the second quarter. ... Likely now has four interceptions this season, including two returned for touchdowns.