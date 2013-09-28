Preview: Iowa at Minnesota

Minnesota and Iowa, two teams off to good starts against soft nonconference schedules, kick off Big Ten play in the battle for the coveted Floyd of Rosedale. The two schools have been playing for the trophy, which features a large bronze pig, since 1935. The Golden Gophers hold a 41-35-2 edge in playing for Floyd of Rosedale, including winning two of the last three meetings, and own a 61-43-2 overall series edge.

Iowa, which is coming off a 59-3 rout of Western Michigan, defeated Minnesota, 31-13, in last year’s meeting in Iowa City under similar circumstances. The Golden Gophers also brought a 4-0 nonconference mark into that contest but lost their first three Big Ten games and finished just 2-6 in conference. “I think we’re a bigger, stronger team than we were a year ago, but so are they,” Minnesota coach Jerry Kill said.

TIME: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC LINE: Iowa -1

ABOUT IOWA (3-1): The Hawkeyes have won three in a row since dropping their opener to Northern Illinois, 30-27, on a last-minute field goal. Sophomore quarterback Jake Rudock, who had not seen any game action until this season, has played like a veteran so far, completing 62 percent of his passes for 743 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. Junior running back Mark Weisman, a former walk-on transfer from Air Force, has rushed for 468 yards and three touchdowns, and had 145 yards in Iowa’s 27-21 victory over Iowa State.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (4-0): Kill has made establishing a strong running game a top priority and so far he has had one. Minnesota ranks 13th in the nation in rushing offense with an average of 282.3 yards per game and is coming off a 43-24 victory over San Jose State during which it finished with 353 yards and scored six touchdowns on the ground. Mitch Leidner, subbing for injured Philip Nelson at quarterback, was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after rushing for 151 yards and four touchdowns on 24 carries.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Minnesota, which rushed for 14 touchdowns in 13 games last season, already has 16 rushing TDs in four games this season.

2. Iowa junior WR Kevonte Martin-Manley leads the nation in punt returning with a 31.1 average and returned two punts for touchdowns in one quarter in last week’s win over Western Michigan.

3. The Hawkeyes rank fifth nationally in time of possession (35:48).

PREDICTION: Minnesota 24, Iowa 21