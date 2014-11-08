Preview: Iowa at Minnesota

Two teams battling to stay in the race for a berth in the Big Ten championship game meet when well-rested Minnesota hosts surging Iowa on Saturday. Standout running back David Cobb leads the way for Minnesota, which comes in off a bye week after a damaging 28-24 loss at Illinois that ended a four-game winning streak. The Hawkeyes are 11th in the nation in third-down defense (31.1 percent) and have won four of their last five contests, including a 48-7 rout of Northwestern last week.

The Golden Gophers and Iowa both have destiny in their hands with games against Wisconsin and Nebraska – the other two one-loss teams in the Big Ten West – left on the schedule. Iowa will be looking to match last week’s effort at home, when it scored the most points in a league game since 2008. It won’t be easy against Minnesota, which is 5-0 at home and can notch six victories in its own stadium during one season for the first time since 1977.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: Iowa -1.5

ABOUT IOWA (6-2, 3-1 Big Ten): Jake Rudock has completed 64.6 percent of his passes with 10 touchdown passes and only three interceptions and is 53 yards from becoming the ninth Iowa quarterback to throw for 4,000 in his career. Kevonte Martin-Manley (36 receptions, 336 yards) leads 17 different players who have caught a pass for the Hawkeyes and Mark Weisman has run for 13 touchdowns. Defensive lineman Drew Ott leads Iowa in tackles for loss (10.5), sacks (8) and QB hurries (7).

ABOUT MINNESOTA (6-2, 3-1): Cobb is sixth in the nation in rushing yards per contest (141.4) and has produced at least 180 in four of eight games this season, but had only 41 in the team’s first loss at TCU. The Golden Gophers will have to give Cobb more support from a passing attack that ranks 120th in the nation in yards per game (140.5). Quarterback Mitch Leidner has completed only 51.1 percent of his passes and tight end Maxx Williams (17 receptions, 280 yards, four TDs) is his top target.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Minnesota leads the series 61-44-2, but Iowa has won the previous two meetings and 10 of the last 13 contests.

2. Iowa ranks first in the Big Ten and fifth nationally in kickoff return average at 26.5 yards.

3. The Golden Gophers have registered 11 interceptions – second in the Big Ten – by eight different players and have 34 in their last 34 games overall.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 28, Iowa 24