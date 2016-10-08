Preview: Iowa at Minnesota

Just about everything went right for Iowa during the regular season last year and 2016 has been a different story on both sides of the ball with two losses and a narrow victory in the last three weeks. The Hawkeyes look to begin their recovery by winning the Floyd of Rosedale Trophy when they visit rival Minnesota for a Big Ten battle on Saturday afternoon.

“We’ve got to play better team football as a whole,” Iowa’s senior quarterback C.J. Beathard told reporters after the Hawkeyes lost 38-31 to Northwestern last Saturday. “There’s no reason to point at any spot because, right now, we’re just not playing well enough at any aspect of our game.” Iowa doesn’t have fond memories of its last trip to Minnesota in 2014 when the Golden Gophers produced a 51-14 rout. Minnesota looks to rebound from its first loss of the season last week – a 29-26 overtime heartbreaker at Penn State to open the Big Ten campaign, after leading by 10 at halftime. The Golden Gophers scored 119 points in the first three games and senior quarterback Mitch Leidner runs the show for the balanced offense.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN2. LINE: Iowa --1.5

ABOUT IOWA (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten): The Hawkeyes may not be able to replace leading receiver Matt VandeBerg (foot), but senior Riley McCarron recorded career highs with eight catches and 78 yards in last week’s loss. Iowa is struggling to protect Beathard, who was sacked six times last Saturday, and the defense is yielding 182.8 rushing yards per contest – 87th best in the nation. More emphasis may have to be made on the ground and senior LeShun Daniels Jr. (373 yards, four TDs in 2016) finished with a career-high 195 yards and three scores in last year’s 40-35 win over Minnesota.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (3-1, 0-1): Leidner is completing 62.9 percent of his passes for 210 yards per game and has thrown five touchdown passes while running for another three scores. Rodney Smith rushed for at least 99 yards in three of the team’s four games and 402 overall while fellow sophomore Shannon Brooks ran for 185 combined the last two weeks. Cornerbacks KiAnte Hardin and Ray Buford, safety Dior Johnson and defensive end Tamarion Johnson will not face charges from an alleged sexual assault, and were re-instated Tuesday after being held out the last three weeks.

1. Minnesota WR Drew Wolitarsky leads the team with 24 catches and 321 yards, but WR Brian Smith had seven receptions for 101 yards last week.

2. Iowa LB Josey Jewell had a career-high 16 tackles last week and has reached double figures in three straight games.

3. The Golden Gophers lead the all-time series 62-45-2, including 39-16-1 at home.

PREDICTION: Iowa 28, Minnesota 24