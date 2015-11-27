Preview: Iowa at Nebraska

About the only remarkable thing that happened the last time that Iowa and Nebraska met was the Cornhuskers’ ability to rally from a 17-point second-half deficit and tie a record for the greatest road comeback in school history. The stakes will be much higher this time around as the third-ranked Hawkeyes, who have already clinched the Big Ten West, look to remain in the thick of the College Football Playoff race on Friday when they visit Nebraska.

Coach Kirk Ferentz sought to change the culture of his program after his team ended last season with three straight losses, including a 37-34 overtime defeat to the Cornhuskers. The program absorbed a subtle verbal shot from Nebraska athletic director Shawn Eichorst, who stated he “had to evaluate where Iowa was” in his decision to fire then-Cornhuskers coach Bo Pelini days later. “It’s all about us taking ownership. That (Nebraska) game is the centerpiece for it,” Ferentz told the Des Moines Register on Tuesday. Nothing would thrill the Mike Riley-led Cornhuskers more than ending the Hawkeyes’ best start in school history less than three weeks after they handed No. 6 Michigan State its first and only setback in Lincoln. Nebraska, which has suffered four losses this season in the final 10 seconds of regulation or overtime under its first-year coach, needs a win Friday to become bowl-eligible.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC. LINE: Iowa -1.5

ABOUT IOWA (11-0, 7-0 Big Ten): The Hawkeyes, who have scored at least 30 points in five straight conference games for the first time in school history, have scored a league-best 33 rushing touchdowns and are as balanced as any offense in the country (2,291 yards rushing and 2,310 yards passing). The defense has been critical to their success as well, tying Michigan for the Big Ten lead in fewest rushing touchdowns allowed (7) while pacing the conference in interceptions (13) and takeaways (21). Cornerback Desmond King is tied for the FBS lead with a school-record tying eight interceptions – the most by a Big Ten player since Wisconsin’s Jim Leonard had 11 in 2002.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (5-6, 3-4): The Cornhuskers don’t expect to make a decision on the playing status of running back Terrell Newby (ankle) or big-play receiver Brandon Reilly (ankle) until Thursday, each of whom saw limited action in the team’s last contest – a 31-14 win at Rutgers on Nov. 14. Junior tight end Cethan Carter enjoyed the best game of his career in that victory, scoring on a 32-yard end-around and adding four catches for 57 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown catch. The Lincoln Police Department announced no criminal charges were filed against quarterback Tommy Armstrong Jr., receiver Jordan Westerkamp or tight end Trey Foster for the alleged sexual assault that reportedly took place outside of their home on Nov. 15; all three players are expected to play Friday.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Hawkeyes are looking to complete an undefeated regular season for the fifth time in school history and first time since 1922.

2. A win on Saturday would give Nebraska two victories over top-10 teams in the regular season for the first time since 1995.

3. Iowa’s C.J. Beathard is one of only four Power-5 conference quarterbacks to win each of their first 12 career starts since 2010, joining Darron Thomas (Oregon), Cam Newton (Auburn) and Jameis Winston (Florida State).

PREDICTION: Iowa 38, Nebraska 35