Unbeaten Iowa blows out Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Akrum Wadley knew he would get some carries on Saturday but did not expect to shoulder the bulk of Iowa’s rushing load.

But a first quarter injury to running back Jordan Canzeri forced the Hawkeyes to rely on the sophomore backup.

Wadley responded with 204 rushing yards and four touchdowns as No. 17 Iowa stayed unbeaten with a 40-10 Big Ten victory over No. 20 Northwestern on Saturday.

“I just wanted to pick up where Jordan Canzeri left off at,” said Wadley, who carried 26 times and matched a Hawkeyes record for touchdowns shared by six others. “I knew our offensive line was going to open the holes for me. All I had to do was pretty much run behind them.”

Canzeri left late in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

Iowa improved to 7-0 (3-0 Big Ten) for the first time since 2009. Northwestern (5-2, 1-2) dropped its second straight.

The Hawkeyes collectively piled up 294 rushing yards while quarterback C.J. Beathard shook off hip and thigh ailments to go 15-of-25 passing for 176 yards.

“I felt like we could do what we wanted to do offensively,” Beathard said. “(And) we expect the next man in to do a great job and Akrum and Derrick (Mitchell) did a great job there.”

Northwestern allowed an average of five points through the season’s first five games. But 38 last week against Michigan and Saturday’s season-high 40 sent that average to 16.1 points.

“I don’t think it was a matter of overpowering, I think it was a matter of poor execution,” Wildcats defensive end Dean Lowry said. “If you want to beat Iowa you have to stop the run and that didn’t happen today.”

Northwestern managed just 51 yards rushing and another 147 in the air.

“Today was just fundamental things,” Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “When you don’t execute against a team that does execute fundamentally very cleanly it makes for a long day.”

Iowa converted cornerback Desmond King’s interception at the Wildcats’ 25 into the game’s opening score, a 36-yard Marshall Koehn field goal with 9:59 left in the first quarter.

The lead hit 9-0 on the second play of the second period when Wadley sprinted on a 35-yard sideline run. Koehn’s extra point kick failed.

Wadley’s second TD of the day -- a 4-yard run -- made it 16-0 and capped a four-play, 41-yard drive. Koehn made the extra point this time with 10:15 left in the first half.

Northwestern’s subsequent 12-play, 76-yard drive broke the shutout. Quarterback Clayton Thorson tossed a 4-yard pass to wide-open wide receiver Christian Jones to trim the deficit to 16-7.

The Wildcats regained possession on Traveon Henry’s interception, drove to the one, but settled for Jack Mitchell’s 20-yard field to make it 16-10.

The Hawkeyes made it 23-10 after Wadley’s third touchdown, a 2-yard run with 6:42 left in the third quarter.

Running back Justin Jackson’s fumble at the Northwestern 21 gave Iowa possession and set up Wadley’s fourth TD, a 4-yard bolt and a 30-10 lead with 5:26 left in the third.

After Northwestern’s third turnover, Iowa opened a 33-10 lead on Koehn’s second field goal of the game -- a 22-yarder early in the final quarter.

The Hawkeyes made it 40-10 with Mitchell’s 13-yard TD run with 7:55 to play.

NOTES: Saturday’s game was Iowa’s 1,200th football game since 1889. The Hawkeyes are 620-541-39. ... Iowa junior CB Desmond King maintained his Big Ten lead with his fifth interception. He was fourth nationally entering Saturday. ... Iowa RB Jordan Canzeri, who left with an unspecified injury, was Big Ten offensive player of the week after rushing for 256 yards against Illinois. ... Loyalties were divided for the Kidd family on Saturday with Garrett playing WR for Northwestern while brother Dillon was Iowa’s starting punter. Dad John Kidd played for Northwestern (1980-83) and had a 16-season NFL career. ... Northwestern CB Nick VanHoose needs nine pass breakups to reach second on the school’s leaderboard.