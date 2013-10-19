Preview: Iowa at Ohio State

Ohio State is cruising through its season with an eye on the school’s all-time record winning streak. Iowa hopes to make that undefeated mark a thing of the past when it visits the third-ranked Buckeyes on Saturday. Ohio State has not lost since Urban Meyer took over as head coach prior to the 2012 campaign and got through the toughest part of its schedule with wins over Wisconsin and Northwestern in its past two games.

The Hawkeyes had a week over after suffering their first Big Ten loss against Michigan State on Oct. 5 and are counting on a defense that allows fewer than 17 points per game to keep Braxton Miller and company in check on Saturday. Miller missed two games in September but showed no rust in the last two games and got an extra week to heal with the Buckeyes also on a bye last weekend. Iowa is one of the best teams in the Big Ten at stopping the run and will have its hands full with a healthy Miller along with Jordan Hall and Carlos Hyde.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN2. LINE: Ohio State - 17.

ABOUT IOWA (4-2, 1-1 Big Ten): The Hawkeyes used their bye week to get healthy after a punishing 26-14 loss to the Spartans and expect to have both running back Mark Weisman and wide receiver Kevonte Martin-Manley ready to go after the two went down in the loss. Weisman is of particular concern against a Buckeyes defense that is yielding only 86.2 yards on the ground, just slightly better than Iowa’s 88.5 mark. The Hawkeyes managed only 23 rushing yards against Michigan State and quarterback Jake Rudock could not pick up the slack himself, throwing a pair of interceptions.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (6-0, 2-0): The Buckeyes are winners of 18 straight games since Meyer took over, four shy of the school record, and do not have another currently ranked team on their remaining schedule. Ohio State is winning with offense in 2013 and can change the pace by inserting Kenny Guiton at quarterback if necessary. Hall is battling a knee injury, but Hyde, who missed three games while on suspension, is picking up the slack and went for a season-high 168 yards and three touchdowns in the 40-30 victory over Northwestern on Oct. 5.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Ohio State offensive coordinator Tom Herman served in the same capacity on the Iowa staff from 2009-11.

2. The Hawkeyes have allowed just one touchdown and five field goals on nine opponents trips inside the red zone.

3. The Buckeyes have taken three straight and 11 of the last 12 in the series.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 38, Iowa 24