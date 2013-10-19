No. 3 Ohio State 34, Iowa 24: Braxton Miller went 22-of-27 for 222 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the host Buckeyes dominated the second half in knocking off the Hawkeyes.

Miller added 102 rushing yards and Carlos Hyde ran for 149 and a pair of scores as Ohio State (7-0, 3-0 Big Ten) ran its nation-best winning streak to 19 games. Devin Smith and Philly Brown each recorded 72 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Buckeyes, who piled up 301 total yards in the second half.

Jake Rudock passed for 245 yards and three touchdowns and Jake Duzey caught six passes for 138 yards and a score for Iowa (4-3, 1-2), which suffered its fourth straight loss and 12th in the last 13 meetings with Ohio State.

Rudock fired two TD passes in the first half, finding Kevonte Martin-Manley for a 6-yard score with 7:21 left in the second quarter to send the Hawkeyes into the break with a 17-10 edge. The Buckeyes came out of the locker room strong and scored on each of their first four possessions.

Hyde tied it up with a 1-yard dive 4:42 into the half and Miller’s 14-yard TD pass to Smith seven minutes later gave Ohio State the lead. Rudock caught the Buckeyes’ secondary sleeping on an 85-yard TD to Duzey but Hyde provided the highlight of the contest when he bounced off a would-be tackler, stumbled toward the sidelines and regained his balance for a go-ahead 19-yard score with 13:24 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Ohio State All-American CB Bradley Roby was ejected in the first quarter for targeting. … Hyde’s third-quarter TD marked the first rushing score against the Iowa defense this season. … Buckeyes RB Jordan Hall (knee) was limited to 11 yards on two carries.