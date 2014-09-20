Preview: Iowa at Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh coach Paul Chryst got a yearly look at Iowa as an offensive coordinator in the Big Ten and is hoping for better success this time around. Chryst and the Panthers aim to keep their undefeated record intact when they host the Hawkeyes on Saturday. Chryst’s Wisconsin offenses averaged 18 points in six games against Iowa to earn a 3-3 record, but his 2014 Pittsburgh squad is having little trouble moving the ball so far.

The Panthers are one of the top rushing offenses in the nation, averaging 344.3 yards on the ground while putting up 44.7 points, but face a Hawkeyes team that yields an average of 65.7 rushing yards. Iowa is motivated to bounce back after suffering a 20-17 loss to rival Iowa State on a last-second field goal last weekend. “It’s going to come down to who wants it more and that will determine who wins the battle,” Iowa defensive tackle Louis Trinca-Pasat told reporters. “We have an opportunity to make some plays and we accept the challenge.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: Pittsburgh -6.5

ABOUT IOWA (2-1): Trinca-Pasat anchors a line that has generated 19 tackles for loss in three games and is eager to play a physical game. “I love physical football, so this is a great test for us,” Trinca-Pasat told hawkeyesports.com. “It’s a test that we need especially since we are about to go into Big Ten play.” While the defense is strong, the offense is averaging 21.7 points and managed only three in the second half last week as quarterback Jake Rudock failed to throw a TD pass and was held to a season-low 146 yards.

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (3-0): The Panthers’ rushing attack is led by James Conner, a former defensive lineman who is averaging 181.3 yards in the first three games. Conner is shouldering a heavy load with 31 or more carries in each of the last two contests and figures to get just as much work against Iowa’s bruising line. “You’ve got to work hard to get yards on (the Hawkeyes),” Chryst told reporters. “It’s a sound defense, and they’ve got good players. Whatever you get, you’ll earn. It’s fun to play them because nothing will be given.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Pittsburgh has not started a season 4-0 since 2000.

2. The Hawkeyes enter the week one of eight teams nationally to not have allowed a rushing TD.

3. Conner needs 21 yards to surpass Tony Dorsett (564) for the highest rushing total through the first four games in Panthers history.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 20, Iowa 14